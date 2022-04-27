JOB VACANCY: Legal Policy Officer for Industrial Pollution Prevention

Are you passionate about making a difference during a transformative time for protecting people and the environment from industrial pollution? Do you subscribe to our values?
Then we might have just the right job for you.
The opportunity
Pollution from large industrial activities cause severe environmental and human health damage. Cutting pollution at source – such as through strict pollution prevention and control standards – is key to guarantee cleaner air, protect water availability and quality, achieve the non-toxic environment goal and also help industry to play its part on achieving climate neutrality.
In April 2022 the European Commission did present its proposal for the reviewed Industrial Emissions Directive (IED) as well as its revised industrial reporting regulation (E-PRTR). The reviewed IED proposal is estimated to yield health benefits worth €7.3 bn a year, but the EEB want to strengthen that framework so it delivers even more public benefits.
About us
The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond, for ambitious EU laws and their proper implementation and enforcement by Member States, in line with the EU’s Green Deal.
About you
We are seeking a talented and committed Legal Policy Officer for Industrial Pollution Prevention to join the EEB’s dynamic and expanding (zero pollution) industrial production team:
The work mission
The work consists of supporting policy development with legal focus in relation to the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED) review and related policy files to help achieving the zero-pollution ambition within an improved framework on governance, public accountability and strengthened rights for the public. The position is anchored within the industrial production team. You will report to the Policy Manager on Industrial Production and work closely with the Industrial Production Team as well as colleagues engaged in climate and water protection as well as environmental democracy and Aarhus related topics relevant to industrial pollution.
The activities will include the following tasks:
Qualities and experiences:
The EEB offers:
Place: During COVID-19 times, the EEB follows government recommendations to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all its staff. We offer Belgian contracts under Belgian law. The candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels (due to the pandemic this currently entails a maximum occupancy for the office with a largely work from home in Belgium arrangement).
Deadline for Application: 15 May 2022
Interviews first round: 2nd half of May 2022 (virtual)
Proposed starting date: Ideally Mid-June 2022
Application process
Applications consisting of: 1) a letter of motivation 2) a comprehensive CV and 3) a written exercise (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “Legal Policy Officer for Industrial Pollution Prevention” in the subject of your email.
Written exercise for the post
Please answer the following questions:
The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
Please note that we will ask shortlisted candidates to provide two references.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:
https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/
[1] A higher salary could be considered for candidates with higher levels of experience.