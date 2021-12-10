JOB VACANCY: IT TECHNICAL SUPPORT OFFICER (ENTRY LEVEL)

The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.
We are looking for technically skilled candidates with excellent interpersonal skills for the IT Technical Support position. IT Technical Support Officer will help Office and IT Coordinator to troubleshoot technical issues, provide timely feedback to staff members, and support the roll-out of new applications/processes, among other duties.
Moreover, IT Technical Support Officer will need to talk to staff members and external service providers customers directly, as well as create written documentation, requiring excellent written and verbal communication.
The work consists of:
Qualities and experiences:
The EEB offers:
How to apply:
Applications consisting of a letter of motivation and a comprehensive CV should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these two elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “IT Technical Support Officer” in the subject of your email.
Location: During COVID-19 times, the EEB follows government recommendations to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all its staff. We offer Belgian contracts under Belgian law. The candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels (due to the pandemic this currently entails a maximum occupancy for the office with a largely work from home in Belgium arrangement).
Deadline for Application: 16 January 2022
Interviews first round: Mid-February
Proposed starting date: As soon as possible
The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:
https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/