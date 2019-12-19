The European Environmental Bureau, Europe’s largest network of environmental citizens’ organisations, is looking to recruit an intern to work closely with the Global Policies and Sustainability Unit mainly on climate action and youth engagement.

We are looking for a recent graduate who is a highly motivated self-starter, eager to learn and contribute to the EEB’s work.

You show a strong interest in the youth climate movement, in particular the question of youth engagement in policy making, and are passionate about the environment. The position will be a six months paid internship contract (convention d’immersion professionnelle, CIP) based in the EEB office in Brussels.

The successful candidate is ready to:

build up and strengthen, together with a group of volunteers, a new network of young climate advocates, Generation Climate Europe (GCE);

set up and maintain relationships with European youth climate movements, youth-led NGOs, institutions and media;

facilitate GCE working groups and organise coalitions meetings;

work with GCE volunteers and Working Groups to develop positions, e.g. on biodiversity or the European Green Deal;

organise, together with GCE, a Youth Climate Summit in the European Parliament

coordinate and recruit volunteers;

set up a simple web presence for GCE;

support the EEB staff in other projects related to climate action and sustainable development.

Qualities and experiences required for post:

a relevant academic degree at Bachelor or Master level;

relevant experience in supporting and coordinating civil society activities as a volunteer or through previous engagements;

be part of the youth climate movement or youth environmental initiatives or organisations;

a good grasp of the functioning of EU institutions, and of EU environmental and sustainable development policies;

strong coordination, organisation and networking skills;

be a team player, accountable, and able to work autonomously;

speak and write English fluently, with fluency in other EU languages being an asset.

The EEB offers:

A six-months CIP contract for a paid internship with the opportunity to learn about EU environmental policies, to get insight into the dynamics within one of the EU’s largest civil society networks, and to be part of a brand-new youth climate coalition;

An opportunity to work for a worthy cause;

A stimulating, international work environment in an attractive office in the heart of the EU quarter with a dynamic team committed to changing the political narrative;

Regular feedback from your supervisor and support to develop your professional skills.

Application process:

Please email your application in English to patrizia.heidegger@eeb.org including a CV, cover letter and the answer to the following questions (max. 250 word each):

What in your opinion are the most important things for the European climate youth movements to do in 2020 – after the Green wave in the European elections, Commission President von der Leyen’s launch of a European Green Deal and a COP that many youth climate activists found deeply frustrating? What needs to be done in the EU to include young people in policy making on environment and climate in a more meaningful way?

Please ensure to mention in your cover letter how you meet the essential qualifications and skills for this position. Do mention if you are not available to start on 1 February 2020 (and when you would be). Clearly mark: “Intern Global Policies and Climate Action” in the subject of your email.

Deadline for Application: 9 January 2020 (interviews from 13 January)

Place: EEB office in Brussels

Proposed starting date: 1 February 2020

The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer.

You should have the right to live and work in Belgium.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply. Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying: https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/.