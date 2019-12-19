We are looking for a recent graduate who is a highly motivated self-starter, eager to learn and contribute to the EEB’s work.
You show a strong interest in the youth climate movement, in particular the question of youth engagement in policy making, and are passionate about the environment. The position will be a six months paid internship contract (convention d’immersion professionnelle, CIP) based in the EEB office in Brussels.
The successful candidate is ready to:
Qualities and experiences required for post:
The EEB offers:
Application process:
Please email your application in English to patrizia.heidegger@eeb.org including a CV, cover letter and the answer to the following questions (max. 250 word each):
Please ensure to mention in your cover letter how you meet the essential qualifications and skills for this position. Do mention if you are not available to start on 1 February 2020 (and when you would be). Clearly mark: “Intern Global Policies and Climate Action” in the subject of your email.
Deadline for Application: 9 January 2020 (interviews from 13 January)
Place: EEB office in Brussels
Proposed starting date: 1 February 2020
The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer.
You should have the right to live and work in Belgium.
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply. Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying: https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/.