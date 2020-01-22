The EEB Circular Economy team is looking for a motivated intern to support our work on circular economy and product policy.

The internship would last 5 months, ideally from March ending in August 2020 (start date negotiable). It will focus on the development of sustainable product policy in the following areas:

Ecodesign

Sustainable public procurement

Extended producer responsibility

Environmental footprinting

Product labels

The position would also support our ongoing campaigns and advocacy in these areas – for example those covering sustainable electronics, right to repair, and plastic pollution. The role will follow the European Green Deal and the forthcoming Circular Economy Action Plan.

The internship will involve campaign work, desk research, attending meetings and conferences, as well as helping in the mobilization of the members and partners. For more information on the work we do please visit the team’s webpage.

The intern may also support the organisation of events and producing communications for example for the circular economy team newsletter or the EEB’s magazine META.

Application process

To apply the candidate should submit via email in a single MS word or pdf document a CV and answers to both of the following questions:

Why do you want to work in the EEB’s circular economy team? (250 words maximum) How can product life extension, for example through increased repairability, support the EU’s climate and circular economy goals? (250 words maximum)

Please save the attached document with the following file name inserting your names: “Lastname.Firstname.CEintern2020”. It is not necessary to include a cover letter.

The applicant must also be eligible for at least 5 months of the Belgian ‘convention d’immersion professionnelle’. This means that the candidate has not completed more than 6 months of a CIP prior to starting this internship.

The internship is remunerated 1000€/month with the possibility to support commuting costs.

Please email your application document (i.e. CV and answers to the questions) to personnel@eeb.org before the 09/02/2020. Shortlisted applicants will be invited to interview.

We are looking for a highly motivated self-starter, eager to learn and contribute to the EEB’s work. The position will be a 6-month paid internship contract (convention d’immersion professionnelle).

Place: EEB office in Brussels

Deadline for Application: 9 February 2020

Proposed starting date: March

The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying: