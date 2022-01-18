JOB VACANCY: Human Resources Assistant (CIP Internship)

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking to recruit an HR assistant (CIP internship) to work closely with colleagues in our Finance and Administration Unit. We are looking for a highly motivated self-starter, eager to learn and contribute to the EEB’s work. The position will be a 6-month to one-year paid internship contract (‘convention d’immersion professionnelle’) based in the EEB office in Brussels.
More specifically, they will:
Offer support to the Human Resources team in day-to-day operations:
Qualities and experiences required for the post:
The EEB offers:
How to apply:
To apply the candidate should submit via email in a single MS word or pdf document a CV and answers to all of the following questions (between 150 and 200 words):
Please save the application as a pdf or doc file with the following file name: “Lastname.Firstname.HRassistant2022” and email your application (i.e. CV and answers to the questions) to personnel@eeb.org before 30 January 2022. It is not necessary to include a cover letter.
Shortlisted applicants will be invited to interview. In the email, please confirm that you have not been employed on a convention d’immersion professionnelle (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not currently enrolled in university.
Only applications that include both components (CV and answers to questions) and the above-mentioned confirmation will be considered.
Place: During COVID-19 times, the EEB is following government recommendations to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all its staff. As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails a maximum occupancy for the office and a largely work-from-home arrangement.
Deadline for Application: 30 January 2022
Interviews first round: 2nd week of February 2022
Proposed starting date: 1st March 2022
The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:
https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/