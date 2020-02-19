JOB VACANCY: HR and Administrative Assistant

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking to recruit an HR and Administrative assistant to work closely with colleagues in our Finance and Administration Unit.

We are looking for a highly motivated self-starter, eager to learn and contribute to the EEB’s work. The position will be a 6-month to one-year paid internship contract (‘convention d’immersion professionnelle’) based in the EEB office in Brussels.

More specifically, they will:



Offer support to the Human Resources Officer in day to day operations:

Compiling and updating employee records

Dealing with employee requests regarding human resources issues, rules, and regulations

Assisting in payroll preparation

Assisting to source candidates: posting job ads, organizing resumes and job applications, coordinating communication with candidates and schedule interviews

Keeping our internship database up to date

Communicating with public services, external benefit vendors and payroll office

Offer support to the EEB Secretariat in day to day operations:

Office management

Events organisation

Selected secretarial tasks

Qualities and experiences required for post:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Administration or Human Resources Management

Good written and spoken English and French

Ability to work independently and be pro-active

Strong organisational skills

Flexibility (we expect and offer flexibility regarding work schedules)

Prepared and able to work in a dynamic working environment

Capability to prioritise

Specific aptitude in MS Office is an additional asset

Interest / Experience in working in an environmental organisation or other public interest NGO and in an international working environment

The EEB offers:

A 6-months to one-year contract – “convention d’immersion professionnelle” paid internship around 1000€ net/month with the opportunity to learn more about the functioning of an environmental organisation

A stimulating, international work environment

An organisation promoting a healthy life-work balance

An opportunity to work for a worthy cause

Application process:

To apply the candidate should submit via email in a single MS word or pdf document a CV and answers to both of the following questions:

Why do you want to work for the EEB and how is your education and experience relevant to the position? (not more than 200 words)

Please describe a situation where you had to deal with several projects (work, school or private life related) at the same time and how you managed to balance priorities. (not more than 200 words)

Please save the application as a pdf or doc file with the following file name: “Lastname.Firstname.HRassistant2020” and email your application (i.e. CV and answers to the questions) to personnel@eeb.org before 15 March 2020. It is not necessary to include a cover letter.

Shortlisted applicants will be invited to interview. Please confirm that you have not been employed on a convention d’immersion professionnelle (CIP) contract in the past.

Place: EEB office in Brussels

Deadline for Application: 15 March 2020

Proposed starting date: As soon as possible



Interviews first round: Second week of April 2020

The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying: