JOB VACANCY: HR and Administration Assistant (CIP Internship)

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking for a HR and Administration Assistant (Paid internship based on a CIP – convention d’immersion professionnelle contract)

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking to recruit an HR assistant (CIP internship) to work closely with colleagues in our Finance and Administration Unit. We are looking for a highly motivated self-starter, eager to learn and contribute to the EEB’s work. The position will be a 6-month to one-year paid internship contract (‘convention d’immersion professionnelle’) based in the EEB office in Brussels.

More specifically, they will:

Offer support to the Human Resources team in day-to-day operations:

Compiling and updating employee records

Archiving documents (paper and online archives)

Dealing with employee requests regarding human resources issues, rules, and regulations

Payroll preparation

Recruitment process

Keeping internship database up to date

Communicating with public services, external benefit vendors and payroll office

Developing new policies and processes

Taking part in different HR-related internal task forces.

Qualities and experiences required for the post:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Administration, Human Resources Management or Psychology

Good written and spoken English and French

Ability to work independently and be pro-active

Strong organisational skills

Prepared and able to work in a dynamic working environment

Capability to prioritise

Specific aptitude in MS Office is an additional asset

Interest / Experience in working in an environmental organisation or other public interest NGO and in an international working environment

Subscribes to the EEB’s values

The EEB offers:

A 6-months to one-year contract – “convention d’immersion professionnelle” paid internship around 1150€ net/month with the opportunity to learn more about the functioning of an environmental organisation

A stimulating, international work environment

An organisation promoting a healthy life-work balance

An opportunity to work for a worthy cause.

How to apply:

To apply the candidate should submit via email in a single MS word or pdf document a CV and answers to all of the following questions (between 150 and 200 words):

Why do you want to work for the EEB and how is your education and experience relevant to the position?

Please describe a situation where you had to deal with a difficult colleague/classmate/teacher and how you went about it.

How would you promote employee wellbeing at workplace?

Please save the application as a pdf or doc file with the following file name: “Lastname.Firstname.HRandAdminAssistant2022” and email your application (i.e. CV and answers to the questions) to personnel@eeb.org before 18 April 2022. It is not necessary to include a cover letter.

Shortlisted applicants will be invited to interview. In the email, please confirm that you have not been employed on a convention d’immersion professionnelle (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not currently enrolled in university.

Only applications that include both components (CV and answers to questions) and the above-mentioned confirmation will be considered.

Place: During COVID-19 times, the EEB is following government recommendations to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all its staff. As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails a maximum occupancy for the office and a largely work-from-home arrangement.

Deadline for Application: 18 April 2022

Interviews first round: 1st week of May 2022

Proposed starting date: 23 May 2022

The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/