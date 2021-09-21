JOB VACANCY: Food Policy Officer

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking for a Food Policy Officer

The policy officer will be based in the EEB office in Brussels and be part of the team on Nature, Agriculture and Water within the EU Policy Unit. They will be responsible for leading the development and implementation of the EEB policy strategy which aims at advocating for a sustainable food policy in Europe and will be actively engaging in the upcoming legislative framework for a sustainable food system and related legislations link to sustainable food consumption and sustainable food retailing and distribution.

The work consists of:

Maintaining up to date knowledge of the relevant topics and carry out specific in-depth research where required;

Participating in the formulation of EEB policy, strategy and draft positions with respect to the relevant topics;

Coordinating with EEB members to promote activities to influence EU decision-making in the relevant fields, in particular organising and facilitating EEB’s Agriculture Working Group meetings;

Liaising with key players from the EU institutions and other stakeholders to gather information and influence positions;

Collaborating, coordinating and exchanging information with current and potential partners, including co-leading coalition working group(s);

Collaborating and strategizing with other staff members on related issues such as fiscal policy and circular economy;

Publicly presenting and defending the EEB’s positions, including in the media, in collaboration with line management and the Communications unit.

Qualities and experiences:

Have a relevant academic degree (a master’s degree in agronomy, bioengineering or natural sciences);

Familiarity with monitoring and evaluation methodologies;

Have at least four years of work experience with EU or national food and/or environmental policy, including analysis and formulation of policy;

Have in-depth familiarity with EU food policy. Good knowledge of some of the following policy areas is desirable: public procurement, food labelling, competition law, food waste, fiscal policy;

Be capable of understanding and presenting, in written and oral form, the key scientific, economic and legal dimensions of the relevant topics;

Have a sound grasp of the operation of EU institutions, EU policymaking and EU environmental law;

Have excellent communications and networking skills;

Speak and write English fluently, with fluency in other EU languages being considered an asset;

Be well organized with a great team spirit and able to work independently;

Be prepared to work outside normal office hours if necessary and to travel within the EU.

The EEB offers:

A monthly pre-tax salary of between €2,700 and €3,290 depending on the level of experience, coupled with various benefits (holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers);

A one-year contract, potentially extended pending sufficient funding;

A pleasant working atmosphere in an international working environment;

Possibility to work from home several days a week;

A worthy cause to work for.

How to apply:

Applications consisting of a letter of motivation, and CV should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Please clearly mark: “Food Policy Officer” in the subject of your email.

Only applications that include these two components will be considered.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Place: The candidate is expected to work most of the time from our office in Brussels

Deadline for Application: 15 October 2021

Interviews first round: 3rd week of October 2021

Proposed starting date: 1st November 2021

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/