The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking to recruit a Finance Assistant (CIP internship) to work closely with colleagues in Finance Team and to be a liaison between the Policy Units and the Finance Team. We are looking for a highly motivated self-starter, eager to learn and contribute to the EEB’s work. The position will be a 6-month to up to one-year paid internship contract (convention d’immersion professionnelle) based in the EEB office in Brussels.

Finance Assistant will support:

Development of new projects applications and more specifically projects’ budgets

Grants financial management, monitoring and reporting (drafting projects financial reports, gathering and verifying supporting documents such as timesheets, salary slips, invoices, etc., verifying payments)

Ensuring compliance with donors’ financial rules, procedures and reporting deadlines

Project level audits and follow-up

Development of financial procedures, templates and new project management tools

EEB level budgeting, annual accounts and audit

Qualities and experiences for the post::

Bachelor’s or master’s degree or equivalent in commerce, finance or bookkeeping

Good written and spoken English

Knowledge of MS Office (advanced Excel skills are an asset)

Ability to work independently

Strong analytical and organisational skills

Prepared and able to work in a dynamic working environment

Capability to prioritise and work with several projects at the same time

Interest in working in an environmental organisation

Subscribes to the EEB’s values

Having at least one of the following qualities would be an asset: Knowledge of French Experience with audits Knowledge of WinBooks



The EEB offers:

A 6-month up to one-year contract – “convention d’immersion professionnelle” – paid internship around 1.150€ net/month

An opportunity to learn more about functioning of a non-governmental organization and financial project management

An opportunity to work and develop your skills in a team with two other Finance Assistants who will start the EEB adventure at the same time

A stimulating, international work environment

An organisation promoting a healthy life-work balance

An opportunity to work for a worthy cause

Location: EEB office in Brussels

Deadline for Application: 19 June 2021

Interviews first round: Second half of June 2021

Starting date: September 2021

Application process:

The candidate should submit via email, in a single document, a CV and answers to all three following questions (not more than 200 words per question):

How your education and experience could contribute to the work of the Finance Team?

Why do you want to work for an international environmental NGO?

Please describe a situation where you had to deal with several projects (work, school or private life related) at the same time and how you managed the situation.

Please save the application as a pdf or doc file with the following file name: “Lastname.Firstname.FinanceAssistant2021” and send it (i.e. CV and answers to the questions) to: personnel@eeb.org before 19 June 2021. It is not necessary to include a cover letter.

In the email, please confirm that you have not been employed on a convention d’immersion professionnelle (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not currently enrolled in university.

Only applications that include both components (CV and questionnaire) and the above mentioned confirmation will be considered.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/