JOB VACANCY: Finance Assistant (paid internship based on a CIP – convention d’immersion professionnelle contract)

at
Categories
Tags

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking to recruit a Finance Assistant (CIP internship) to work closely with colleagues in Finance Team and to be a liaison between the Policy Units and the Finance Team. We are looking for a highly motivated self-starter, eager to learn and contribute to the EEB’s work. The position will be a 6-month to up to one-year paid internship contract (convention d’immersion professionnelle) based in the EEB office in Brussels.

Finance Assistant will support:

  • Development of new projects applications and more specifically projects’ budgets
  • Grants financial management, monitoring and reporting (drafting projects financial reports, gathering and verifying supporting documents such as timesheets, salary slips, invoices, etc., verifying payments)
  • Ensuring compliance with donors’ financial rules, procedures and reporting deadlines
  • Project level audits and follow-up
  • Development of financial procedures, templates and new project management tools
  • EEB level budgeting, annual accounts and audit

Qualities and experiences for the post::

  • Bachelor’s or master’s degree or equivalent in commerce, finance or bookkeeping
  • Good written and spoken English
  • Knowledge of MS Office (advanced Excel skills are an asset)
  • Ability to work independently
  • Strong analytical and organisational skills
  • Prepared and able to work in a dynamic working environment
  • Capability to prioritise and work with several projects at the same time
  • Interest in working in an environmental organisation
  • Subscribes to the EEB’s values
  • Having at least one of the following qualities would be an asset:
    • Knowledge of French
    • Experience with audits
    • Knowledge of WinBooks

The EEB offers:

  • A 6-month up to one-year contract – “convention d’immersion professionnelle” – paid internship around 1.150€ net/month
  • An opportunity to learn more about functioning of a non-governmental organization and financial project management
  • An opportunity to work and develop your skills in a team with two other Finance Assistants who will start the EEB adventure at the same time
  • A stimulating, international work environment
  • An organisation promoting a healthy life-work balance
  • An opportunity to work for a worthy cause

Location:                                      EEB office in Brussels

Deadline for Application:          19 June 2021

Interviews first round:               Second half of June 2021

Starting date:                              September 2021

 

Application process:

The candidate should submit via email, in a single document, a CV and answers to all three following questions (not more than 200 words per question):

  • How your education and experience could contribute to the work of the Finance Team?
  • Why do you want to work for an international environmental NGO?
  • Please describe a situation where you had to deal with several projects (work, school or private life related) at the same time and how you managed the situation.

Please save the application as a pdf or doc file with the following file name: “Lastname.Firstname.FinanceAssistant2021” and send it (i.e. CV and answers to the questions) to: personnel@eeb.org before 19 June 2021. It is not necessary to include a cover letter.

In the email, please confirm that you have not been employed on a convention d’immersion professionnelle (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not currently enrolled in university.

Only applications that include both components (CV and questionnaire) and the above mentioned confirmation will be considered.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/

 

 

Finance Assistant job ad_May2021
Size: 115.39 KB Format : PDF
Preview

 

European Court of Justice orders halt to operations at controversial Polish mine 21 May 2021 READ MORE EU zero pollution action plan lacks action, NGOs say 12 May 2021 READ MORE German government and Green regions are letting the lignite industry decide on air pollution standards for power plants 6 May 2021 READ MORE Rapid reaction: No viable blueprint for a green transition in Commission's Industrial Strategy 5 May 2021 READ MORE Africa lights a path for Europe to ban toxic mercury in fluorescent bulbs 4 May 2021 READ MORE One year of European Commission inaction on the illegal Turów coal mine 30 April 2021 READ MORE
©2018 EEB | Privacy Policy | Recruitment Privacy Statement