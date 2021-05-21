The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking to recruit a Finance Assistant (CIP internship) to work closely with colleagues in Finance Team and to be a liaison between the Policy Units and the Finance Team. We are looking for a highly motivated self-starter, eager to learn and contribute to the EEB’s work. The position will be a 6-month to up to one-year paid internship contract (convention d’immersion professionnelle) based in the EEB office in Brussels.
Finance Assistant will support:
Qualities and experiences for the post::
The EEB offers:
Location: EEB office in Brussels
Deadline for Application: 19 June 2021
Interviews first round: Second half of June 2021
Starting date: September 2021
Application process:
The candidate should submit via email, in a single document, a CV and answers to all three following questions (not more than 200 words per question):
Please save the application as a pdf or doc file with the following file name: “Lastname.Firstname.FinanceAssistant2021” and send it (i.e. CV and answers to the questions) to: personnel@eeb.org before 19 June 2021. It is not necessary to include a cover letter.
In the email, please confirm that you have not been employed on a convention d’immersion professionnelle (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not currently enrolled in university.
Only applications that include both components (CV and questionnaire) and the above mentioned confirmation will be considered.
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:
https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/