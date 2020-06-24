0

JOB VACANCY: Finance and Administrative Assistant

at
Categories
Tags

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking to recruit a Finance and Administrative Assistant to work closely with colleagues in Finance and Administration Unit and to be a liaison between the Policy Unit and the Finance and Administration Unit.

We are looking for a highly motivated self-starter, eager to learn and contribute to the EEB’s work. The position will be a 6-month to up to one-year paid internship contract (convention d’immersion professionnelle) based in the EEB office in Brussels.

More specifically, they will:

Offer financial and administrative support in:

  • Assisting with Project Management: providing input to funding applications, monthly reporting, final reports
  • Administrative and financial follow-up of grants (preparing documents, keeping deadlines, checking payments)
  • Dealing with incoming invoices, salary slips and timesheets (checking the conformity/eligibility with the Belgian law and with the budget line) including requesting clarifications from beneficiaries where relevant
  • Preparing consultants contracts and related memos
  • Budget reporting
  • Events organisation (venue, hotel, travel arrangements, assistance with necessary materials etc.)
  • Assisting in project audits and organisational audit.

Qualities and experiences required for post:

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in commerce, finance or in bookkeeping
  • Good written and spoken English and preferably French
  • Knowledge of MS Office
  • Ability to work independently
  • Strong organisational skills
  • Flexibility (we expect and offer flexibility regarding work schedules)
  • Prepared and able to work in a dynamic working environment
  • Capability to prioritise and work with several projects at the same time
  • Knowledge of WinBooks is an additional asset
  • Experience with audits is an additional asset
  • Interest / Experience in working in an environmental organisation or other public interest NGO and in an international working environment

The EEB offers:

  • A 6 months to up to one-year contract – “convention d’immersion professionnelle” paid internship around 1000€ net/month with the opportunity to learn more about functioning of a non-governmental organisation
  • A stimulating, international work environment
  • An organisation promoting a healthy life-work balance
  • An opportunity to work for a worthy cause.

Application process:

To apply the candidate should submit via email in a single MS word or pdf document a CV and answers to all three following questions (not more than 200 words per question):

  • How your education and experience could contribute to the work of the Finance and Administration Unit?
  • Why do you want to work for an international environmental NGO?
  • Please describe a situation where you had to deal with several projects (work, school or private life related) at the same time and how you managed the situation.

Please save the application as a pdf or doc file with the following file name: “Lastname.Firstname.FinanceAndAdminAssistant2020” and email your application (i.e. CV and answers to the questions) to personnel@eeb.org before 19 July 2020. It is not necessary to include a cover letter.

Shortlisted applicants will be invited to interview. Please confirm that you have not been employed on a convention d’immersion professionnelle (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not currently enrolled in university.  Only applications that include both components (CV and questionnaire) will be considered.

Place:                                            EEB office in Brussels

Deadline for Application:      19 July 2020

Proposed starting date:          September 2020

Interviews first round:          Second half of July

The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying

 

Finance and Administrative Assistant job ad_June 20
Size: 67.72 KB Format : PDF
Preview

©2018 EEB | Privacy Policy | Recruitment Privacy Statement