JOB VACANCY: Finance and Administrative Assistant

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking to recruit a Finance and Administrative Assistant to work closely with colleagues in Finance and Administration Unit and to be a liaison between the Policy Unit and the Finance and Administration Unit.

We are looking for a highly motivated self-starter, eager to learn and contribute to the EEB’s work. The position will be a 6-month to up to one-year paid internship contract (convention d’immersion professionnelle) based in the EEB office in Brussels.

More specifically, they will:



Offer financial and administrative support in:

Assisting with Project Management: providing input to funding applications, monthly reporting, final reports

Administrative and financial follow-up of grants (preparing documents, keeping deadlines, checking payments)

Dealing with incoming invoices, salary slips and timesheets (checking the conformity/eligibility with the Belgian law and with the budget line) including requesting clarifications from beneficiaries where relevant

Preparing consultants contracts and related memos

Budget reporting

Events organisation (venue, hotel, travel arrangements, assistance with necessary materials etc.)

Assisting in project audits and organisational audit.

Qualities and experiences required for post:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in commerce, finance or in bookkeeping

Good written and spoken English and preferably French

Knowledge of MS Office

Ability to work independently

Strong organisational skills

Flexibility (we expect and offer flexibility regarding work schedules)

Prepared and able to work in a dynamic working environment

Capability to prioritise and work with several projects at the same time

Knowledge of WinBooks is an additional asset

Experience with audits is an additional asset

Interest / Experience in working in an environmental organisation or other public interest NGO and in an international working environment

The EEB offers:

A 6 months to up to one-year contract – “convention d’immersion professionnelle” paid internship around 1000€ net/month with the opportunity to learn more about functioning of a non-governmental organisation

A stimulating, international work environment

An organisation promoting a healthy life-work balance

An opportunity to work for a worthy cause.

Application process:

To apply the candidate should submit via email in a single MS word or pdf document a CV and answers to all three following questions (not more than 200 words per question):

How your education and experience could contribute to the work of the Finance and Administration Unit?

Why do you want to work for an international environmental NGO?

Please describe a situation where you had to deal with several projects (work, school or private life related) at the same time and how you managed the situation.

Please save the application as a pdf or doc file with the following file name: “Lastname.Firstname.FinanceAndAdminAssistant2020” and email your application (i.e. CV and answers to the questions) to personnel@eeb.org before 19 July 2020. It is not necessary to include a cover letter.

Shortlisted applicants will be invited to interview. Please confirm that you have not been employed on a convention d’immersion professionnelle (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not currently enrolled in university. Only applications that include both components (CV and questionnaire) will be considered.

Place: EEB office in Brussels

Deadline for Application: 19 July 2020

Proposed starting date: September 2020



Interviews first round: Second half of July

The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying