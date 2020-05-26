JOB VACANCY: Events Assistant

The European Environmental Bureau is looking to recruit an Events Assistant to work closely with colleagues in all stages of the “event life cycle’’.

We are looking for a highly motivated and enthusiastic person, eager to learn and contribute to EEB’s work. The position will be a 6 months to one-year paid internship contract (convention d’immersion professionnelle) based in the EEB Administration and Financial team in Brussels.

The work consists of:

Working closely with and under the direction of the current Events Officer

Searching and visiting new potential venues and hotels. Negotiating and collecting offers for events

Managing and overseeing events on the day of the event, including setting up registration desk, welcoming delegates, liaising with caterer through the day, coordinating with technician audio needs and presentations, overseeing event happenings and acting quickly to resolve problems, etc.

Helping preparing materials for working group meetings and events: badges, booklets, agendas, list of participants, etc.

Assisting Policy Officers in setting up meeting room (coffee/tea/water/projector…etc.) upon request

Helping to keep the Events page online up to date

Following-up phone calls to key participants/speakers

Database management

Helping with the implementation of EEB’s environmental and sustainability policy

Qualities and experiences required for post:

Fluent in English (written and oral) and knowledge of French will be an asset

Additional EU languages would be considered an asset

University degree or studies in event management, business administration, management or any other relevant studies an asset

Ability to work both autonomously and in a team

Ability to communicate in a multicultural environment

Capability to prioritize and work with several projects at the same time

Having the ability to take own initiatives in different situations

Wanting to be part of a dynamic team that is committed to working to protect the environment and to change the political narrative inside Brussels and in Europe more widely

The EEB offers:

A 6 months to up to one-year contract – “convention d’immersion professionnelle” paid internship around 1000€ net/month with the opportunity to learn more about the functioning of an environmental organisation and EU environmental policies. Please confirm that you have not been employed on a convention d’immersion professionnelle (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not enrolled in a university

A stimulating, international work environment

An organisation promoting a healthy life-work balance

An opportunity to work for a worthy cause

Application process:

To apply the candidate should submit via email in a single MS word or pdf document a CV and answers to all three following questions ( not more than 200 words per question ):

How your education and experience will contribute to the smooth preparation of events? Why do you wish to work for an international NGO? Do you think being an independent worker or a team player is more important as an events assistant? Why?

Please save the application as a pdf or doc file with the following file name: “Lastname.Firstname.Eventsassistant2020” and email your application (i.e. CV and answers to the questions) to personnel@eeb.org before 14 June 2020. It is not necessary to include a cover letter.

Shortlisted applicants will be invited to interview. Please confirm that you have not been employed on a convention d’immersion professionnelle (CIP) contract in the past. Only applications that include both components (CV and questionnaire) will be considered.

Place: EEB office in Brussels

Deadline for Application: 21 June 2020

Proposed starting date: September 2020



Interviews first round: First week of July

The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying