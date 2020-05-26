JOB VACANCY: Events Assistant

We are looking for a highly motivated and enthusiastic person, eager to learn and contribute to EEB’s work. The position will be a 6 months to one-year paid internship contract (convention d’immersion professionnelle) based in the EEB Administration and Financial team in Brussels.
The work consists of:
To apply the candidate should submit via email in a single MS word or pdf document a CV and answers to all three following questions (not more than 200 words per question):
Please save the application as a pdf or doc file with the following file name: “Lastname.Firstname.Eventsassistant2020” and email your application (i.e. CV and answers to the questions) to personnel@eeb.org before 14 June 2020. It is not necessary to include a cover letter.
Shortlisted applicants will be invited to interview. Please confirm that you have not been employed on a convention d’immersion professionnelle (CIP) contract in the past. Only applications that include both components (CV and questionnaire) will be considered.
Place: EEB office in Brussels
Deadline for Application: 21 June 2020
Proposed starting date: September 2020
Interviews first round: First week of July
The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer.
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying