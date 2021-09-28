JOB VACANCY: EU Ecolabel and Sustainable Consumption Campaigner

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) and the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) are looking for an EU Ecolabel and Sustainable Consumption Campaigner

The EEB is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups. It advocates for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond. BEUC represents 46 well respected, independent consumer organisations from across Europe and strives to defend and promote the interests of all Europe’s consumers.

We are seeking a Campaigner to reinforce, as Associate Policy Officer, the EEB Circular Economy and BEUC sustainability teams’ advocacy work in the fields of Ecolabelling and Sustainable Consumption. They should be highly motivated to support through their work the ecological transition and the involvement of civil society organisations and citizens in that journey.

The work consists of:

Supporting the work of environmental NGOs and consumer organisations to reinforce the EU Ecolabel scheme, as well as the associated market visibility and consumer awareness of the label (70 % time, EEB and BEUC): Contributing to the development of knowledge and communication activities on the benefits of the EU Ecolabel targeting policy makers, industry and/or consumers (notably through social media campaigns, blogs, infographics,…). Liaising with national NGOs and consumer organisations to enable their involvement in initiatives to increase consumer demand and market offer of EU Ecolabel products and services across the EU. Supporting EEB/BEUC participation in the EU Ecolabelling Board working groups aiming at increasing awareness and uptake of the EU Ecolabel through the implementation of sectorial action plans, such as for retailers and tourism. Gathering and sharing best practices for the uptake and use of the label, such as on Green Public Procurement. Liaising with EEB and BEUC members to disseminate information on EU Ecolabel developments.

Assisting EEB campaigns on sustainable production and consumption models underpinning the transition to a circular economy, such as on right to repair, sustainable textiles business models or reduced consumption footprint (30% EEB).

Assisting in the preparation of events such as working groups or webinars.

Qualities and experiences:

A university background allowing understanding and communication of sustainable consumption and production policies (e.g. master’s degree relevant to the environment, social sciences, communication or economy).

At least one-year professional experience in environmental policy making or campaigning.

Ability to communicate complex topics with a plain language and with appealing materials.

Good knowledge of social media and their use for campaigning.

A proven interest in policy and societal drivers enabling more sustainable lifestyles.

Have excellent communications and networking skills.

Speak and write English fluently, proficiency level being a must and knowledge of other EU languages an asset.

Be well organised with a great team spirit and able to work independently.

The EEB offers:

A full-time permanent employment contract (signed with the EEB).

A multidisciplinary and multicultural working environment within organisations dedicated to the promotion of environment and consumers interests.

A monthly pre-tax salary of €2,500 coupled with various benefits: holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers.

A dynamic, friendly, flexible working environment.

How to apply:

Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation, 2) a comprehensive CV and 3) a completed questionnaire (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org.

Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “EU Ecolabel and Sustainable Consumption Campaigner” in the subject of your email.

The EEB and BEUC are equal-opportunities and family-friendly employers. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Place: The candidate is expected to work most of the time from our offices (EEB and BEUC) in Brussels (possibility to work from home several days a week).

Deadline for Application: 26 October 2021

Interviews first round: 15-19 November 2021 (remote interviews)

Proposed starting date: As soon as possible

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Questionnaire for candidates for this post:

Please answer the following questions:

How do you consider that the EU Ecolabel contributes to achieve more sustainable consumption? (max. 250 words)

How could NGOs and consumer organisations approach the retail sector to support a shift towards sustainable consumption models? (max. 500 words)

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/