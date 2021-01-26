JOB VACANCY: Environmental Democracy Policy Officer

The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.
We are seeking an Environmental Democracy Policy Officer to support the EEB’s work on environmental democracy and rights, in particular strengthening and implementing the Aarhus Convention, to help achieve our vision of a better future where people and nature thrive together.
You will report to and work closely with the Legal Officer, will preferably have at least three years’ experience in EU advocacy, with experience of working in the broader pan-European context being an asset, and will have a strong background in environmental law and a personal commitment to the work we do. We want to interview candidates who care about the environment, but also understand how to influence policy.
The work consists of:
Qualities and experience:
The EEB offers:
Location: The candidate must commit to working most of the time from our office in Brussels
Deadline for Application: 14 February 2021
Interviews first round: week of 1 March 2021
Starting date: As soon as possible
Application process:
Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation, 2) a comprehensive CV and 3) a completed questionnaire (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “Environmental Democracy Policy Officer” in the subject of your email.
Questionnaire for Environmental Democracy Policy Officer post
Please answer the following questions:
The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
