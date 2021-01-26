JOB VACANCY: Environmental Democracy Policy Officer

The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

We are seeking an Environmental Democracy Policy Officer to support the EEB’s work on environmental democracy and rights, in particular strengthening and implementing the Aarhus Convention, to help achieve our vision of a better future where people and nature thrive together.

You will report to and work closely with the Legal Officer, will preferably have at least three years’ experience in EU advocacy, with experience of working in the broader pan-European context being an asset, and will have a strong background in environmental law and a personal commitment to the work we do. We want to interview candidates who care about the environment, but also understand how to influence policy.

The work consists of:

Engaging with EEB staff from all teams on issues of environmental democracy that are related to the wider work of the EEB and its members;

Engaging with EEB members and networks on issues of environmental democracy, in particular through our working groups;

Leading on the EEB’s coordination of NGOs ahead of Aarhus Convention meetings at UNECE level;

Analysing trends and developments in jurisprudence and legislation on environmental rights and processes affecting environmental governance across the EU;

Together with the Legal Officer, and Law Working Group where relevant, strategizing to develop and execute campaigns on environmental democracy issues;

Advocating on EU level and the level of EU Member States as well as other European countries for the strengthening and further development of the Aarhus Convention and its implementation.

Qualities and experience:

Preferably at least three years’ experience in advocacy/campaigning;

Background in environmental law with good knowledge of EU law and policy; knowledge of any UN process an asset;

Familiarity with the Aarhus Convention;

Experience working for a civil society, membership or other purpose-driven organisation;

Proven strong writing and analytical skills;

Interest in and good knowledge of EU politics and processes as well as environmental and sustainability matters;

Flexibility around working times, as necessary;

High level of written and spoken English (native speaker or equivalent); knowledge of other languages widely spoken in the wider Europe, including Russian, an asset;

Preferably able to work from Brussels;

Subscribes to the EEB’s values.

The EEB offers:

A competitive salary (starting from € 2,700 monthly gross, subject to level of experience) coupled with various benefits: holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers;

A one-year contract, with the possibility to extend subject to funding;

A dynamic, friendly, flexible working environment.

Location: The candidate must commit to working most of the time from our office in Brussels

Deadline for Application: 14 February 2021

Interviews first round: week of 1 March 2021

Starting date: As soon as possible

Application process:

Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation, 2) a comprehensive CV and 3) a completed questionnaire (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “Environmental Democracy Policy Officer” in the subject of your email.

Questionnaire for Environmental Democracy Policy Officer post

Please answer the following questions:

In your opinion, what do you think the role of environmental NGOs in a democracy should be and what are the problems you think they are facing when trying to fulfill this role? (max. 300 words)

Briefly describe how you see environmental rights evolving in Europe (max. 300 words)

The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/