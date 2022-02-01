JOB VACANCY: Environmental Democracy Assistant (CIP Internship)

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking for an Environmental Democracy Assistant (Paid internship based on a CIP – convention d’immersion professionnelle contract)

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking to recruit an Intern to work closely with colleagues in the Environmental Law and Justice team. The team is working on strengthening and implementing the rights granted by the Aarhus Convention (access to environmental information, participation, and justice) both at UNECE and at EU level, as well as on sustainable corporate governance and environmental liability issues. We are looking for a motivated team-player interested in learning about the connection between environmental policy and law. We offer a 9-month paid internship contract (convention d’immersion professionnelle) based in Brussels.

The Environmental Democracy Assistant will support the team in:

Implementing a project of advocating for access to justice provisions in EU environmental legislation

Drafting of policy papers on environmental governance and specifically on access to justice

Coordinating of NGOs ahead of the extraordinary Aarhus Convention meeting of the parties at UNECE level scheduled for June 2022

Collaborating with the communications team, supporting the development and rolling-out of communication activities relevant to the team

Any other relevant activities that may arise during the internship period (such as supporting the work of EEB’s Law Working Group, including liaising with EEB members and helping organise working group events)

Attending meetings and events and reporting relevant outcomes to colleagues.

Qualities and experiences required for the post:

A relevant academic degree at Master level (a law degree or degree with legal studies desirable)

A basic familiarity with the Aarhus Convention rights

Strong drafting skills relevant to policy papers

Strong research and analytical skills

Some coordination, organisation and networking skills

A basic grasp of the functioning of EU institutions

Prior proven interest or engagement in the topic of environmental law is a plus

Be a team player, accountable, and able to work autonomously

Speak and write English fluently, with fluency in other EU languages being an asset

Prepared and able to work in a fast-moving working environment

Interest in working in an environmental NGO and in an international working environment

Subscribes to the EEB’s values

The EEB offers:

A 9-month contract – “convention d’immersion professionnelle” paid internship around 1150€ net/month with an opportunity to learn more about functioning of a non-governmental organization and financial project management

An opportunity to work for a worthy cause

A stimulating, international work environment in an attractive office in the heart of the EU quarter with a dynamic team committed to changing the political narrative

Regular feedback from your supervisor and support to develop your professional skills.

How to apply:

The candidate should submit via email, in a single document, a CV and answers to both of the following questions (not more than 250 words per question):

How can the right to access to justice, granted by the Aarhus Convention, help citizens and civil society with protecting the environment?

In your opinion, what are the main challenges with liability for climate damage? You do not need to suggest solutions.

Please save the application as a pdf or doc file with the following file name: “Lastname.Firstname.EnvironmentalDemocracyAssistant2022” and send it (i.e. CV and answers to the questions) to: personnel@eeb.org before 15 February 2022. It is not necessary to include a cover letter.

Shortlisted applicants will be invited to interview. In the email, please confirm that you have not been employed on a convention d’immersion professionnelle (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not currently enrolled in university.

Only applications that include both components (CV and answers to questions) and the above-mentioned confirmation will be considered.

Place: During COVID-19 times, the EEB is following government recommendations to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all its staff. As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails a maximum occupancy for the office and a largely work-from-home arrangement.

Deadline for Application: 15 February 2022

Interviews first round: Second half of February 2022

Proposed starting date: 15 March 2022

The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/