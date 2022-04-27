JOB VACANCY: Development Officer

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking for a Development Officer

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

We are seeking a Development Officer to join our Membership and Development team to support the implementation of our fundraising strategy and internal coordination of fundraising matters to help achieve our vision of a better future where people and nature thrive together.

You will probably have three to five years’ experience in coordination of fundraising activities including grants management and donor relations, with a proven grant-writing experience and a personal commitment to the work we do. We want to interview candidates who care about the environment and have good knowledge of the donor landscape for European NGOs.

The work consists of:

Coordination of fundraising activities

Ensuring proper implementation of our existing fundraising strategy 2022-2024 including adherence to the EEB’s overall Long-Term Strategy (LTS) 2020-2030 and annual Work Programmes;

Researching funding opportunities and maintaining an internal donor tracker;

Encouraging joint projects across EEB teams and EEB members;

Drafting and revising funding and budget proposals;

Coordinating the application-, monitoring- and reporting-process of our EU LIFE Programme operating grant;

Coordinating the drafting of our annual Work Programmes and leading on the donor outreach exercise linked to it once published;

Supporting the internal fundraising team (meetings, agendas, reports);

Working effectively with all EEB teams to coordinate fundraising matters across the EEB and to offer ideas for improvement or change in all operational areas.

Development

Tracking project proposals and grant applications, managing and keeping the project tracker up to date, further improving the grant administration process;

Ensuring proper implementation and further development of the internal project management guide;

Being part of the internal task force in charge of putting in place new project- and finance-management tools (including following trainings to become a key user of Salesforce/Financialforce tools, assisting with data migration, adapting internal processes to new tools etc.);

Strengthening the capacity of EEB staff to respond to funding opportunities and to develop high-quality applications by running and/or arranging trainings.

Qualities and experiences:

Preferably three to five years’ experience in coordinating fundraising matters as well as direct fundraising and donor relations including a track record of successful fundraising;

Experience working for a civil society, membership or other purpose-driven organisation;

Knowledge of donor landscape for European NGOs, experience of private sector funding a plus;

Excellent organisational skills;

Strong writing skills, experience in drafting and revising funding and budget proposals and reports as well as in managing projects;

Experience in designing and implementing MEL tools and working with logframes or similar concepts is an asset;

Interest in and good knowledge of EU politics and processes as well as environmental and sustainability matters;

Good communication and presentation skills;

Competence with standard Office software;

Flexibility around working times as necessary;

High level of written and spoken English (native speaker or equivalent); knowledge of other widely spoken European languages an asset;

Subscribes to the EEB’s values.

The EEB offers:

An open-ended contract with a gross monthly salary in the range of €2700 – €3300[1] depending on level of experience, coupled with various benefits: holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers;

A dynamic, friendly, flexible working environment.

Place: During COVID-19 times, the EEB follows government recommendations to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all its staff. We offer Belgian contracts under Belgian law. The candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels (due to the pandemic this currently entails a maximum occupancy for the office with a largely work from home in Belgium arrangement).

Deadline for Application: Wednesday 18 May 2022 at 6pm CEST

Interviews first round: 30 May – 3 June 2022

Proposed starting date: July/August 2022

Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation including information about two recent, successful funding applications you have been involved in (funding programme, size, your role), 2) a comprehensive CV and 3) a completed questionnaire (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “Development Officer” in the subject of your email.

Questionnaire for Development Officer post:

Please answer the following questions:

Please explain how you would go about the task of Proactively researching funding opportunities of cross-cutting thematic relevance Working internally to coordinate fundraising matters

(max. 500 words for a and b together)

As EEB Development Officer what would you see as, and how would you address, the main emerging trends and fundraising challenges for NGOs in Europe today?

(max. 300 words)

The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Please note that we will ask shortlisted candidates to provide two references.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/

[1] A higher salary could be considered for candidates with higher levels of experience.