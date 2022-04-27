JOB VACANCY: Development Officer

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.
We are seeking a Development Officer to join our Membership and Development team to support the implementation of our fundraising strategy and internal coordination of fundraising matters to help achieve our vision of a better future where people and nature thrive together.
You will probably have three to five years’ experience in coordination of fundraising activities including grants management and donor relations, with a proven grant-writing experience and a personal commitment to the work we do. We want to interview candidates who care about the environment and have good knowledge of the donor landscape for European NGOs.
The work consists of:
Coordination of fundraising activities
Development
Qualities and experiences:
The EEB offers:
Place: During COVID-19 times, the EEB follows government recommendations to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all its staff. We offer Belgian contracts under Belgian law. The candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels (due to the pandemic this currently entails a maximum occupancy for the office with a largely work from home in Belgium arrangement).
Deadline for Application: Wednesday 18 May 2022 at 6pm CEST
Interviews first round: 30 May – 3 June 2022
Proposed starting date: July/August 2022
Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation including information about two recent, successful funding applications you have been involved in (funding programme, size, your role), 2) a comprehensive CV and 3) a completed questionnaire (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “Development Officer” in the subject of your email.
Questionnaire for Development Officer post:
Please answer the following questions:
(max. 500 words for a and b together)
(max. 300 words)
The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
Please note that we will ask shortlisted candidates to provide two references.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:
https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/
[1] A higher salary could be considered for candidates with higher levels of experience.