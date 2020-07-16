The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

We are seeking a Development Officer to join our Communications and Membership team to support the implementation of our fundraising strategies to help achieve our vision of a better future where people and nature thrive together. This new full-time position is being created to further the organisational development of the EEB through stepping up resource mobilisation.

You will probably have three to five years’ experience in grants management and donor relations with proven grant-writing experience and a personal commitment to the work we do. We want to interview candidates who care about the environment and have good knowledge of the donor landscape for European NGOs.

The work consists of:

Ensuring proper implementation of our existing fundraising strategy and participating in its further development as an integral part of the EEB’s overall Long-Term Strategy (LTS) 2020-2030;

Determining funding needs and proactively researching funding opportunities;

Monitoring calls and suggesting joint projects across EEB teams and membership;

Tracking grant applications, managing the grant database, optimising the grant administration process;

Coordinating the application-, monitoring- and reporting-process of our operational grant;

Supporting the internal task force in charge of putting in place new project- and finance-management tools;

Supporting the internal fundraising team (meetings, agendas, reports);

Working effectively with all EEB teams to coordinate fundraising matters across the EEB and to offer ideas for improvement or change in all operational areas;

Exploring possibilities for setting up and raising funds for an EEB staff and membership training and exchange scheme (surveying the membership, drafting and submitting funding proposals etc.);

Exploring a new business model for EEB events, for instance by looking at new types of partnerships and fundraising models;

Developing EEB presentation material, reinforcing relationships with existing and potential new donors;

Running and/or arranging fundraising training for staff, member organisations and working groups;

Building relationships with member organisations and developing fundraising ideas to strengthen their engagement.

Qualities and experience:

Preferably three to five years’ experience in fundraising and donor relations including a track record of successful fundraising;

Experience working for a civil society, membership or other purpose-driven organisation;

Knowledge of donor landscape for European NGOs, experience of private sector funding a plus;

Excellent organisational skills;

Strong writing skills, experience in drafting and revising funding and budget proposals and reports as well as in managing projects;

Experience in designing and implementing MEL tools and working with logframes or similar concepts is an asset;

Interest in and good knowledge of EU politics and processes as well as environmental and sustainability matters;

Good communication and presentation skills;

Competence with standard Office software;

Flexibility around working times as necessary;

High level of written and spoken English (native speaker or equivalent); knowledge of other widely spoken European languages an asset;

Subscribes to the EEB’s values.

The EEB offers:

A gross monthly salary in the range of €2700 – €3200[1] depending on level of experience, coupled with various benefits: holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers;

A dynamic, friendly, flexible working environment.

Location: The candidate must commit to working most of the time from our office in Brussels.

Deadline for Application: Friday 4 September 2020 at midnight

Interviews first round: Monday 21 – Wednesday 23 September 2020

Starting date: October/November 2020

The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying: https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/

Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation including information about two recent, successful funding applications you have been involved in (funding programme, size, your role), 2) a comprehensive CV and 3) a completed questionnaire (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “Development Officer” in the subject of your email.

Questionnaire for Development Officer post

Please answer the following questions:

Please explain how you would go about the task of proactively researching funding opportunities of cross-cutting thematic relevance working internally and with our members to develop funding proposals

(max. 500 words for a and b together)

As EEB Development Officer what would you see as, and how would you address, the main emerging trends and fundraising challenges for NGOs in Europe today?

(max. 300 words)

[1] A higher salary could be considered for candidates with higher levels of experience.