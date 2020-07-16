We are seeking a Development Officer to join our Communications and Membership team to support the implementation of our fundraising strategies to help achieve our vision of a better future where people and nature thrive together. This new full-time position is being created to further the organisational development of the EEB through stepping up resource mobilisation.
You will probably have three to five years’ experience in grants management and donor relations with proven grant-writing experience and a personal commitment to the work we do. We want to interview candidates who care about the environment and have good knowledge of the donor landscape for European NGOs.
The work consists of:
Qualities and experience:
The EEB offers:
Location: The candidate must commit to working most of the time from our office in Brussels.
Deadline for Application: Friday 4 September 2020 at midnight
Interviews first round: Monday 21 – Wednesday 23 September 2020
Starting date: October/November 2020
The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying: https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/
Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation including information about two recent, successful funding applications you have been involved in (funding programme, size, your role), 2) a comprehensive CV and 3) a completed questionnaire (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “Development Officer” in the subject of your email.
Questionnaire for Development Officer post
Please answer the following questions:
(max. 500 words for a and b together)
(max. 300 words)
[1] A higher salary could be considered for candidates with higher levels of experience.