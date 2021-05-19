JOB VACANCY: Communications & Press Officer (Chemicals)

Are you passionate about making a difference during a transformative time for protecting people and the environment from hazardous chemicals? Do you subscribe to our values?
The European Environmental Bureau might have just the right job for you.
Toxic pollution, alongside of climate change and biodiversity loss, is one of the main planetary threats we are facing. Yet, in today’s political agenda-setting, toxic chemicals remain largely understated.
The European Commission’s publication of the ‘Chemicals Strategy for Sustainability’, signals its zero-pollution ambition and commitment to the European Green Deal. The momentum and political will is there for us to design the transformative agenda we need to mainstream chemical pollution – and you can help.
As part of the EEB’s communications team, you will use your communications expertise to support the policy officers working on chemical pollution in reaching their policy and project objectives. You will do so by translating scientific and policy language into impactful narratives and ensuring that the intended audiences are reached. This position places a special emphasis on the importance of media relations and reactive communications approaches.
We are therefore seeking a talented and committed communications officer who will, COVID-19 permitting, be based at the EEB office in Brussels and be part a dynamic and expanding communications team.
The EEB is the largest and most inclusive network of environmental citizens’ groups in Europe. We are also the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We campaign for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.
Key Responsibilities
Press
Content development (thematic focus on chemicals)
Digital communications
Following the framework provided by the communications’ team’s digital communications lead, support our work on chemicals by:
Other
To help the policy team on chemicals achieve their objectives, you will:
Skills & experience
The EEB offers:
How to apply
Please send your CV, a cover letter explaining your motivation to apply for this position and the responses to the two tasks below to personnel@eeb.org. The subject line of your email must clearly state: ‘Communications & Press Officer (Chemicals)’. The deadline for applications is 13 June 2021.
Tasks
Location: The candidate must commit to working most of the time from our office in Brussels
Deadline for Application: 13 June 2021
The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:
https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/
Note: Incomplete applications will not be considered. Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will be contacted.