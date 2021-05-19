JOB VACANCY: Communications & Press Officer (Chemicals)

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking for a communications and Press Officer to help narrate the story of a better future where people and nature thrive together.

Are you passionate about making a difference during a transformative time for protecting people and the environment from hazardous chemicals? Do you subscribe to our values?

The European Environmental Bureau might have just the right job for you.

Toxic pollution, alongside of climate change and biodiversity loss, is one of the main planetary threats we are facing. Yet, in today’s political agenda-setting, toxic chemicals remain largely understated.

The European Commission’s publication of the ‘Chemicals Strategy for Sustainability’, signals its zero-pollution ambition and commitment to the European Green Deal. The momentum and political will is there for us to design the transformative agenda we need to mainstream chemical pollution – and you can help.

As part of the EEB’s communications team, you will use your communications expertise to support the policy officers working on chemical pollution in reaching their policy and project objectives. You will do so by translating scientific and policy language into impactful narratives and ensuring that the intended audiences are reached. This position places a special emphasis on the importance of media relations and reactive communications approaches.

We are therefore seeking a talented and committed communications officer who will, COVID-19 permitting, be based at the EEB office in Brussels and be part a dynamic and expanding communications team.

The EEB is the largest and most inclusive network of environmental citizens’ groups in Europe. We are also the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We campaign for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

Key Responsibilities

Press

Draft, edit and deliver press releases and other relevant materials for national and international media (with chemicals being your primary focus)

Respond to/ coordinate media inquiries by journalists and other stakeholders about the EEB’s work and activities

Keep media database up-to-date and develop segmentation options by interest area

Design and implement new products to engage with journalists

Identify, develop and pitch stories to media outlets

Build a lasting relationship with the media, monitor and report on press coverage

Build organisational capacity to professionally respond to media inquiries and conduct interviews (e.g., pre-recorded video statements, live appearances)

Define and monitor relevant KPIs

Content development (thematic focus on chemicals)

Write attention-grabbing articles and punchy opinion pieces for media outlets, the EEB news channel META

Edit documents (e.g., policy papers, letters, reports) written by non-professional writers and improve their readability

Develop core messages for the team/ policy area/ project communication

Digital communications

Following the framework provided by the communications’ team’s digital communications lead, support our work on chemicals by:

Effectively using social media to push campaign messages and promote events

Preparing social media toolkits to broaden reach, engage audiences and achieve advocacy goals

Updating, maintaining and developing EEB’s web presence, online tools and social media

Other

To help the policy team on chemicals achieve their objectives, you will:

Develop and implement communications concepts and plans for projects

Deliver on campaign and advocacy objectives, in collaboration with member organisations and other project partners

Channel innovative communications thinking into the project development stage to ensure that organisational and work area objectives can be reached

Contribute to strategic discussions within the chemicals policy and communications teams

Coordinate work of external communications service providers

Offer communications support for events, e.g., develop key messages, plan promotion and dissemination, elaborate post-event report etc.

Skills & experience

A degree in a relevant field

Experience in communications and/or journalism, preferably with a focus on pollution and environmental health issues

Ability to communicate persuasively, both orally and in writing

Ability to explain complex ideas clearly and succinctly

Accuracy and attention to detail

Competency in CMS (WordPress), Mailchimp, social media platforms and other relevant communications tool

Knowledge of EU and international environmental and sustainability policies

Familiarity with the Brussels-focused EU media landscape

Ability to work both autonomously and as part of a team

Strong organisational and project management skills

Openness to learn and ready to digest detailed and technical information

Native-level command of English, other EU language(s) an asset

The EEB offers:

A monthly pre-tax salary of between €2,700 and €3,290 depending on the level of experience, coupled with various benefits (holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers)

A one-year contract, with the possibility to extend, subject to funding

A pleasant working atmosphere in an international working environment

A worthy cause to work for

How to apply

Please send your CV, a cover letter explaining your motivation to apply for this position and the responses to the two tasks below to personnel@eeb.org. The subject line of your email must clearly state: ‘Communications & Press Officer (Chemicals)’. The deadline for applications is 13 June 2021.

Tasks

Write a short opinion piece for our META news channel about how chemical pollution is threatening ecosystems and what EU institutions can do to reduce the proliferation of hazardous substances in our environment. (max. 300 words)

Draft an outline of an outreach strategy pushing the demands highlighted in your op-ed. Assume that this will guide your press work over the course a year. (max. 300 words)

Location: The candidate must commit to working most of the time from our office in Brussels

Deadline for Application: 13 June 2021

The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/