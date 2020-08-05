JOB VACANCY: Communications officer

Are you passionate about making a difference during a transformative time for the climate?
The European Environmental Bureau(EEB) has just the job for you.
We are seeking a talented and committed communications officer who will be based at the EEB office in Brussels and be part a dynamic and expanding communications team.
The EEB is the largest and most inclusive network of environmental citizens’ groups in Europe. We are also the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We campaign for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.
The work consists of:
Qualities and experience:
The EEB offers:
Application process:
Please send your CV, a covering letter explaining why you are right for the job and responses to the following two tasks to personnel@eeb.org. Please clearly mark: “Communications Officer” in the subject line of your e-mail.
N.B. Only applications that include these three components will be considered. Due to limited staff resources and the numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interview will receive a reply.
Tasks:
Deadline for Application: 4 September 2020
Interviews first round: Week of 21 September
Proposed starting date: As soon as possible
The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:
https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/