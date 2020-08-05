0

JOB VACANCY: Communications officer

at
Categories
Tags

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking for a communications officer to help narrate the story of a better future where people and nature thrive together.

Are you passionate about making a difference during a transformative time for the climate?

The European Environmental Bureau(EEB) has just the job for you.

We are seeking a talented and committed communications officer who will be based at the EEB office in Brussels and be part a dynamic and expanding communications team.

The EEB is the largest and most inclusive network of environmental citizens’ groups in Europe. We are also the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We campaign for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

The work consists of:

  • Drafting, editing and delivering press releases and other relevant materials for national and international media
  • Writing readable articles and punchy opinion pieces
  • Effectively using social media to push campaign messaging, engage audiences and achieve advocacy goals
  • Be able to speak to journalists and stakeholders about the EEB’s work and activities
  • Be able to identify, develop and sell stories
  • Maintaining good relations with the media and monitoring coverage
  • Proofreading and editing documents written by non-professional writers and improving their readability
  • Updating, maintaining and developing EEB’s web presence, online tools and social media.
  • Closely cooperating with policy and project officers, conducting own research and providing support other tasks as required
  • Delivering campaign and advocacy work in collaboration with member organisations and other partners
  • Developing and implementing creative communications actions and strategies
  • Assisting with communications tasks across a range of issues

Qualities and experience:

  • Proven experience in communications and/or journalism, preferably on environmental dimensions of energy-related, industrial and agricultural issues
  • A relevant degree
  • Persuasive communicator in both written and spoken formats
  • Able to explain complex ideas clearly and plainly
  • Accurate and attentive to detail
  • Competent with CMS (particularly WordPress), social media platforms, and other relevant tools
  • Able to briefly explain how the EU works
  • Knowledgeable of EU and international environmental and sustainability policies
  • Able both to work autonomously and as part of a team
  • Open to learn and ready to digest detailed information
  • Strong command of English. Other EU language(s) an asset
  • Subscribes to the EEB’s values

 

The EEB offers:

  • A monthly pre-tax salary of between €2,700 and €3,290 depending on the level of experience, coupled with various benefits: holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers
  • A one-year contract, with the possibility to extend subject to funding
  • A pleasant working atmosphere in an international working environment
  • A worthy cause to work for

 

Application process:

Please send your CV, a covering letter explaining why you are right for the job and responses to the following two tasks to personnel@eeb.org. Please clearly mark: “Communications Officer” in the subject line of your e-mail.

N.B. Only applications that include these three components will be considered. Due to limited staff resources and the numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interview will receive a reply.

Tasks:

  1. Write the first 300 words of an opinion piece about one of the following:
  • The need for a green recovery from the COVID-19 crisis
  • How the EU can become climate neutral by 2050
  1. Describe in 250 words a campaign to promote reuse and sharing as a means of reducing waste

 

Deadline for Application:             4 September 2020

Interviews first round:                  Week of 21 September

Proposed starting date:                As soon as possible

 

The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/

 

Comms Officer job August 2020
Size: 69.66 KB Format : PDF
Preview

 

 

©2018 EEB | Privacy Policy | Recruitment Privacy Statement