JOB VACANCY: Communications officer

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking for a communications officer to help narrate the story of a better future where people and nature thrive together.

Are you passionate about making a difference during a transformative time for the climate?

The European Environmental Bureau(EEB) has just the job for you.

We are seeking a talented and committed communications officer who will be based at the EEB office in Brussels and be part a dynamic and expanding communications team.

The EEB is the largest and most inclusive network of environmental citizens’ groups in Europe. We are also the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We campaign for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

The work consists of:

Drafting, editing and delivering press releases and other relevant materials for national and international media

Writing readable articles and punchy opinion pieces

Effectively using social media to push campaign messaging, engage audiences and achieve advocacy goals

Be able to speak to journalists and stakeholders about the EEB’s work and activities

Be able to identify, develop and sell stories

Maintaining good relations with the media and monitoring coverage

Proofreading and editing documents written by non-professional writers and improving their readability

Updating, maintaining and developing EEB’s web presence, online tools and social media.

Closely cooperating with policy and project officers, conducting own research and providing support other tasks as required

Delivering campaign and advocacy work in collaboration with member organisations and other partners

Developing and implementing creative communications actions and strategies

Assisting with communications tasks across a range of issues

Qualities and experience:

Proven experience in communications and/or journalism, preferably on environmental dimensions of energy-related, industrial and agricultural issues

A relevant degree

Persuasive communicator in both written and spoken formats

Able to explain complex ideas clearly and plainly

Accurate and attentive to detail

Competent with CMS (particularly WordPress), social media platforms, and other relevant tools

Able to briefly explain how the EU works

Knowledgeable of EU and international environmental and sustainability policies

Able both to work autonomously and as part of a team

Open to learn and ready to digest detailed information

Strong command of English. Other EU language(s) an asset

Subscribes to the EEB’s values

The EEB offers:

A monthly pre-tax salary of between €2,700 and €3,290 depending on the level of experience, coupled with various benefits: holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers

A one-year contract, with the possibility to extend subject to funding

A pleasant working atmosphere in an international working environment

A worthy cause to work for

Application process:

Please send your CV, a covering letter explaining why you are right for the job and responses to the following two tasks to personnel@eeb.org. Please clearly mark: “Communications Officer” in the subject line of your e-mail.

N.B. Only applications that include these three components will be considered. Due to limited staff resources and the numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interview will receive a reply.

Tasks:

Write the first 300 words of an opinion piece about one of the following:

The need for a green recovery from the COVID-19 crisis

How the EU can become climate neutral by 2050

Describe in 250 words a campaign to promote reuse and sharing as a means of reducing waste

Deadline for Application: 4 September 2020

Interviews first round: Week of 21 September

Proposed starting date: As soon as possible

The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/