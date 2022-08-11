JOB VACANCY: Communications Officer (Industry Decarbonisation)

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking for a Communications Officer (Industry Decarbonisation)

Are you passionate about making a difference during a transformative time for protecting people and the environment from industrial pollution and driving the EU industrial transformation towards the highest environmental and climate standards? Do you subscribe to our values?

Then we might have just the right job for you.

The opportunity

Energy generation and large-scale industrial activities contribute up to 45% to the total EU greenhouse gas emissions (GHG). This means that a stricter GHG regulation on all industrial activities can no longer be delayed if we are to tackle climate change as effectively and urgently as needed. With the revision of the Industrial Emission Directive (IED), which started in April 2022, the EU can ensure that its industrial and energy sectors are geared towards minimising impact on climate, and promoting material efficiency, circular economy practices, and clean processes. The EEB is pushing to reduce pollution emissions at the source, as well as driving industrial decarbonisation through the review of the Industrial Emissions Directive and the EU Best Available Techniques reference documents (BREFs).

Whilst the primary focus of our work is on accelerating the phase-out of coal/lignite and fossil gas combustion in thermal power plants through opportunities offered by the tightening of the EU legal framework on Pollution Prevention and Control, it also has benefits for the wider industrial transition, with strong links to climate protection, circular economy, and the broader zero pollution ambition objectives. A fact-based, catchy, and creative counternarrative to that pushed by the industry is urgently needed, as is the setting of environment-friendly industrial practices as the new normal. The end goal is to make polluters pay, improve tools to allow communities impacted by pollution to defend their right to live in a clean and safe environment, and ensure a transparent benchmarking and due diligence of industrial activities.

The EEB advocates for an ambitious EU legislation and a proper enforcement by Member States, to make a difference for EU communities and delivering the targets of the EU Green Deal and its Zero Pollution ambition We are therefore seeking a talented and committed Communications Officer to join our dynamic and expanding communications team. The position will be thematically anchored in the policy team working on industry decarbonisation.

About us

The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

About you

You are a creative, resourceful, and self-motivated professional, with excellent communications and interpersonal skills, eager to help build a better future for people and nature, and to promote stronger laws and environmental and climate governance. You can clearly communicate conceptual and data-heavy topics and make them relatable to your audience. You are organised, attentive to detail, self-driven and happy to work autonomously or as part of a team, in what is currently a largely virtual set-up.

Key Responsibilities:

Draft, edit and deliver press releases and other relevant materials for national and international media (with industry decarbonisation being your primary focus)

Respond to / coordinate media inquiries by journalists and other stakeholders

Proactively identify opportunities, develop and pitch stories to media outlets

Build a lasting relationship with the media, monitor and report on press coverage

Write attention-grabbing articles and punchy opinion pieces for media outlets, the EEB news channel META

Edit documents (e.g., policy papers, letters, reports) written by non-professional writers and improve their readability

Develop core messages for the team/ policy area/ project communication

Effectively using social media to push campaign messages and promote events

Prepare social media toolkits to broaden reach, engage audiences and achieve advocacy goals

Update, maintain and developing the EEB’s web presence, online tools and social media

Develop and implement communications concepts and plans for projects

Deliver on campaign and advocacy objectives, in collaboration with policy and communications colleagues, and where applicable project partners

Contribute to strategic discussions within the policy and communications teams

Coordinate work of external communications service providers

Offer communications support for events, e.g., develop key messages, plan promotion and dissemination, elaborate post-event report etc.

Skills and experience:

A degree in a relevant field

A minimum of three years of experience in communications with a good command of social media, preferably in an international or European environmental NGO

Competency in CMS (WordPress), Mailchimp, social media and other relevant communications tools

Understanding of EU environmental policies and decision-making processes, ideally linked to industry decarbonisation

Familiarity with Brussels-focused EU media landscape

Interest in and commitment to environmental democracy and justice

Ability to communicate persuasively and explain complex and technical information clearly and succinctly

Ability to work both autonomously and as part of a team

Strong organisational and project management skills

Ability to build productive working relationships with people from different cultures and backgrounds

Native-level command of English required, other EU language(s) an asset.

The EEB offers:

A monthly pre-tax salary of between €2.700 and €3.300[1], depending on experience, coupled with various benefits (holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers)

A two-year contract, with the possibility to extend, subject to funding

A pleasant working atmosphere in an international working environment

A worthy cause to work for.

How to apply:

Please send your CV, a cover letter explaining your motivation to apply for this position and the responses to the two tasks below to personnel@eeb.org by 18 September 2022. The subject line of your email must clearly state: ‘Communications Officer (Industry Decarbonisation)’.

Tasks

Write a blog post (max. 300 words) for our META news channel to debunk the industry claims made in this document, focusing on energy generation. Feel free to use visual elements and embedded content to support your message.

Draft social media posts to promote your article on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Location

During COVID-19 times, the EEB is following government recommendations to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all its staff. As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position).

Note:

Incomplete applications will not be considered.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will be contacted.

We may ask shortlisted candidates to provide two references.

The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer.

We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.Before applying, please read our recruitment privacy statement.

[1] Higher salaries may be considered for candidates whose experience exceeds the advertised requirements for this role.