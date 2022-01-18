JOB VACANCY: Communications Officer for Environmental Justice and Democracy

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking for a Communications Officer for Environmental Justice and Democracy

Are you a passionate, versatile, and creative communicator who knows how to tell a story? Are you able to see the big picture whilst aware of the governance structures needed for lasting and meaningful change? Do you subscribe to our values?

Then we might have just the right job for you.

The opportunity

Not all sections of society bear the brunt of the environmental and climate impacts on our planet. Strong climate and environmental rules must have strong governance frameworks to ensure that the public has proper access to information, has a say in decision-making and can hold accountable those responsible for taking decisions. Because we need a transformative change to seriously tackle the climate and environmental crises, it must be possible to challenge decision-makers effectively when their decisions relate to the environment.

We are therefore seeking a talented and committed Communications Officer to join to join the European Environmental Bureau (EEB) on 1 March 2022 who will, COVID-19 permitting, be based at the EEB office in Brussels and be part a dynamic and expanding communications team.

About us

The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

About you

You are a creative, resourceful, and self-motivated professional, with excellent communications and interpersonal skills, eager to help build a better future for people and nature, and to promote stronger laws and environmental and climate governance. You are able to clearly communicate conceptual topics and make them relatable to your audience. You are organised, attentive to detail, self-driven and happy to work autonomously or as part of a team, in what is currently a largely virtual set-up.

Key Responsibilities

Press

Draft, edit and deliver press releases, media briefings and other relevant materials for national and international media (with environmental justice and democracy being your primary focus)

Respond to/ coordinate media inquiries by journalists and other stakeholders

Proactively identify opportunities, develop and pitch stories to media outlets

Monitor and report on press coverage

Content development

Write attention-grabbing articles and punchy opinion pieces for media outlets, the EEB news channel META

Edit documents (e.g., policy papers, letters, reports) written by non-professional writers and improve their readability

Develop core messages for environmental justice and democracy (EEB-specific and as part of project deliverables)

Digital communication

Effectively use social media to push campaign messages and promote events

Prepare social media toolkits to broaden reach, engage audiences and achieve advocacy goals

Update, maintain and develop EEB’s web presence, online tools and social media

Other

Develop and implement communications plans for projects and channel communications thinking into the project development stage

Deliver on campaign and advocacy objectives, in collaboration with policy and communications colleagues, and where applicable project partners

Contribute to strategic discussions within the policy and communications teams

Coordinate work of external communications service providers

Offer communications support for events, e.g., develop key messages, plan promotion and dissemination, elaborate post-event report etc.

Skills and experience

A degree in a relevant field

At least four years of experience in communications with a good command of social media, preferably in an international or European environmental NGO

Competency in CMS (WordPress), Mailchimp, social media and other relevant communications tools

Understanding of EU and international environmental policies and decision-making processes

Familiarity with Brussels-focused EU media landscape

Interest in and commitment to environmental democracy and justice

Ability to communicate persuasively and explain complex ideas clearly and succinctly

Ability to work both autonomously and as part of a team

Strong organisational and project management skills

Ability to build productive working relationshipswith people from different cultures and backgrounds

Native-level command of English (C2) required, other EU language(s) an asset

What we offer

A monthly pre-tax salary of between €2.700 and €3.300, depending on experience, coupled with various benefits (holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers)

A two-year contract, with the possibility to extend, subject to funding

A pleasant working atmosphere in an international working environment

A worthy cause to work for

How to apply

Please send your CV, a cover letter explaining your motivation to apply for this position and the responses to the two tasks below to personnel@eeb.org by 31 January 2022. The subject line of your email must clearly state: ‘Communications Officer (Environmental Justice and Democracy)’.

Tasks

Write a blog post (max. 300 words) for our META news channel about how democracy and accountable governance rules in climate protection can help Europe transition to a fairer and more resilient post-COVID-19 recovery that puts people and nature first. Feel free to use visual elements and embedded content to support your message.

Draft social media posts to promote your article on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Location

During COVID-19 times, the EEB is following government recommendations to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all its staff. As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails a maximum occupancy for the office and a largely work-from-home arrangement.

Note: