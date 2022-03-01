JOB VACANCY: Communications Officer (Agriculture and Food Systems)

Are you passionate about making a difference at a crucial time for protecting people and the environment from industrial agriculture and unsustainable food systems, and help guarantee health and sustainability in food production for everyone? Do you subscribe to our values? Then we might have just the right job for you.
The opportunity
Intensive agriculture is driving biodiversity loss and contributing to climate change, as well as air, soil, and water pollution. It also underpins an industrial food system that exploits seasonal farm labour, promotes unsustainable consumption habits and ultimately harms our health.
EU policies, and most notably the Common Agricultural Policy, have so far failed to tackle these considerable threats. Encouragingly, the European Green Deal has set a new tone in the Farm to Fork Strategy. Our advocacy efforts aim to see EU institutions and Member States raise the ambition of existing and new EU laws and subsidies. This is vital in order to drive a transition to sustainable food systems that protect the health of people and the planet.
We are therefore seeking a talented and committed Communications Officer to join the European Environmental Bureau (EEB) who will, COVID-19 permitting, be based at the EEB office in Brussels and be part a dynamic and expanding communications team. The selected candidate will be thematically anchored in the policy team working on agriculture and food systems.
About us
The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.
About you
You are a creative, resourceful, and self-motivated professional, with excellent communications and interpersonal skills, eager to help build a better future for people and nature, and to promote stronger laws and environmental and climate governance. You are able to clearly communicate conceptual topics and make them relatable to your audience. You are organised, attentive to detail, self-driven and happy to work autonomously or as part of a team, in what is currently a largely virtual set-up.
Key Responsibilities
Skills and experience
How to apply
Please send your CV, a cover letter explaining your motivation to apply for this position and the responses to the two tasks below to personnel@eeb.org by 20 March 2022. The subject line of your email must clearly state: ‘Communications Officer (Agriculture and Food Systems)’.
During COVID-19 times, the EEB is following government recommendations to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all its staff. As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails a maximum occupancy for the office and a largely work-from-home arrangement.
Note: