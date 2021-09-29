JOB VACANCY: Communications Officer

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking for a Communications Officer

Are you a passionate, versatile, and creative communicator who knows how to tell a story? Are you able to see the big picture whilst focusing on the levers that will ultimately create behavioural change? Do you subscribe to our values?
Then we might have just the right job for you.

The opportunity  

The world’s resources are limited, but we are living as if they weren’t. Our economic system is based on taking precious resources from the natural environment, creating products with a built-in lifespan and throwing them away to then buy new ones. This ‘take-make-use-lose’ economic system has had its time. Instead, the EEB is promoting the transition towards a circular and resilient economy – where waste is prevented and products are repaired, reused or upcycled.

We are therefore seeking a talented and committed Communications Officer who will, COVID-19 permitting, be based at the EEB office in Brussels and be part a dynamic and expanding communications team.

About us
The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

About you
You are a creative, resourceful, and self-motivated professional, with excellent communications and interpersonal skills, eager to help build a better future for people and nature, and to promote the transition to a circular, fair, and sustainable economic model. You are organised, attentive to detail, self-driven and happy to work autonomously or as part of a team, in what is currently a largely virtual set-up.

The work consists of:

  • Delivering on campaign and advocacy objectives, in collaboration with policy colleagues and project partners
  • Tailoring messages from the different policy areas to the target audience
  • Planning appropriate and timely actions around relevant milestones and implementing joint campaign actions
  • Effectively using social media to push campaign messages and promoting events
  • Preparing social media toolkits to broaden reach, engage audiences and achieve advocacy goals
  • Updating, maintaining, and helping develop the EEB’s online presence
  • Writing attention-grabbing articles and punchy opinion pieces for media outlets, the EEB news channel META
  • Editing (e.g., policy papers, letters, reports) written by non-professional writers and improving their readability
  • Helping develop core messages and narratives for circular economy
  • Collaborating with communications colleagues on the production of videos and multimedia materials
  • Drafting, editing, and delivering press releases and other relevant materials for national and international media (with circular economy being your primary focus)
  • Helping monitor media coverage
  • Proactively identifying, developing, and pitching stories to media outlets
  • Helping develop and implement communications plans and concepts
  • Contributing to strategic discussions within the circular economy and communications teams
  • Helping coordinate the work of external communications service providers
  • Offering communications support for events, including developing key messages and planning promotion and dissemination

Qualities and experiences:

  • A degree in a relevant field
  • Around two years of experience in digital communications or campaigns, preferably in an international environmental NGO
  • Competency in CMS (WordPress), Mailchimp, social media and other relevant communications tools
  • Ability to communicate persuasively and explain complex ideas clearly and succinctly
  • Ability to build productive working relationshipswith people from different cultures and backgrounds
  • Understanding of EU and international environmental policies and decision-making processes
  • Native-level command of English required, other EU languages an asset

The EEB offers:

  • A monthly pre-tax salary of between €2.500 and €2.700, depending on experience, coupled with various benefits (holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers)
  • A two-year contract, with the possibility to extend, subject to funding
  • Possibility to work from home several days a week
  • A pleasant working atmosphere in an international working environment
  • A worthy cause to work for

How to apply:

Please send your CV, a cover letter explaining your motivation to apply for this position and the responses to the two tasks below to personnel@eeb.org. We may ask shortlisted candidates to provide two references. The subject line of your email must clearly state: ‘Communications Officer (Circular Economy)’.

Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered.

The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Place:                                           The candidate is expected to work most of the time from our office in Brussels            

Deadline for Application:           24 October 2021

Interviews first round:                 last week of October

Proposed starting date:              As soon as possible

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Tasks

  • Write a blog post (max. 300 words) for our META news channel about how circular economy practices (such as repair and reuse) and policies in the textiles sector can help Europe transition to a fairer and more resilient post-COVID-19 economy that puts people and nature first. Feel free to use visual elements and embedded content to support your message.
  • Draft social media posts to promote your article on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/

