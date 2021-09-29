JOB VACANCY: Communications Officer

Are you a passionate, versatile, and creative communicator who knows how to tell a story? Are you able to see the big picture whilst focusing on the levers that will ultimately create behavioural change? Do you subscribe to our values?
Then we might have just the right job for you.
The opportunity
The world’s resources are limited, but we are living as if they weren’t. Our economic system is based on taking precious resources from the natural environment, creating products with a built-in lifespan and throwing them away to then buy new ones. This ‘take-make-use-lose’ economic system has had its time. Instead, the EEB is promoting the transition towards a circular and resilient economy – where waste is prevented and products are repaired, reused or upcycled.
We are therefore seeking a talented and committed Communications Officer who will, COVID-19 permitting, be based at the EEB office in Brussels and be part a dynamic and expanding communications team.
About us
The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.
About you
You are a creative, resourceful, and self-motivated professional, with excellent communications and interpersonal skills, eager to help build a better future for people and nature, and to promote the transition to a circular, fair, and sustainable economic model. You are organised, attentive to detail, self-driven and happy to work autonomously or as part of a team, in what is currently a largely virtual set-up.
The work consists of:
Qualities and experiences:
The EEB offers:
How to apply:
Please send your CV, a cover letter explaining your motivation to apply for this position and the responses to the two tasks below to personnel@eeb.org. We may ask shortlisted candidates to provide two references. The subject line of your email must clearly state: ‘Communications Officer (Circular Economy)’.
Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered.
The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.
Place: The candidate is expected to work most of the time from our office in Brussels
Deadline for Application: 24 October 2021
Interviews first round: last week of October
Proposed starting date: As soon as possible
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
Tasks
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:
https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/