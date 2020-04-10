JOB VACANCY: Communications Director

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking to recruit a Communications Director.

The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

We are seeking a Communications Director to head our seven-strong communications team of passionate professionals and provide strategic guidance to help achieve our vision of a better future where people and nature thrive together.

You will probably have at least ten years’ experience in communications with proven leadership experience and a personal commitment to the work we do. We want to interview candidates who care about the environment, but also understand how to make others care too.

The work consists of:

Providing strategic insight and guidance on the full spectrum of EEB communications, implementing our existing communications strategy and leading in its further development as an integral part of the EEB’s overall long-term strategy 2020-2030;

Ensuring the overall quality of EEB communication products and activities;

Managing the communications team, including personnel (recruitment, supervision, performance review etc) and budgetary aspects;

Monitoring emerging trends and looking for ways to keep the organisation ahead of changes in digital communication and to maintain communication best practice;

Developing and building relationships with key members of the media in Brussels and Member States;

Overseeing management and improvement of the EEB’s digital channels including the website, news channel, social media and online newsletter;

Running and/or arranging media training for staff, member organisations and working groups;

Identifying opportunities and guiding on or contributing to applications for funding which supports the communication work of the EEB;

Managing the communications strategy for major EEB events, including the annual events;

Contributing to close collaboration between the communications team and policy staff on press and outreach opportunities;

Building relationships with member organisations, developing ideas and communication tools to strengthen their engagement, including in coordinated media campaigns, and improving the EEB’s visibility at national level, in close cooperation with the Membership and Development Manager;

Representing the EEB in coalitions and at external events, and acting as a spokesperson for the organisation where appropriate;

Representing the communications team in the EEB’s senior management group, supporting the management and development of the organisation and providing input on behalf of the team to various horizontal processes, e.g. funding applications, reporting exercises.

In addition, the incumbent will be expected to undertake, or oversee the undertaking of, the following tasks:

Coordinating publications: planning, writing, editing, layout, contact with printers and distribution;

Drafting, editing and delivering press releases, blogs, opinion pieces for national and international media;

Proofreading and editing documents in English;

Monitoring media coverage.

Qualities and experiences required for post:

Preferably ten years’ experience in communications;

Preferably three years’ experience of managing a diverse team, ideally at a European or international level;

Experience working for a civil society, membership or other purpose-driven organisation;;

Proven writing and editorial skills;

Experience in drafting and revising texts (e.g. press releases) under time pressure;

Experience in publication and design;

Interest in and good knowledge of EU politics and processes as well as environmental and sustainability matters;

Good presentational skills applicable to both internal and external events;

Competence with standard Office software, Adobe tools, and WordPress;

Knowledge of social media and online communication channels;

Flexibility around working times as necessary;

High level of written and spoken English (native speaker or equivalent); knowledge of other widely spoken European languages an asset;

Subscribes to the EEB’s values.

The EEB offers:

A competitive salary coupled with various benefits: holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers;

A dynamic, friendly, flexible working environment.

Application process:

Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation, 2) a comprehensive CV and 3) a completed questionnaire (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “Communications Director” in the subject of your email.

Questionnaire for Communications Director post

Please answer the following questions:

Draft a short plan for a webinar on the impact of COVID-19 on the environment. (max. 250 words)

As EEB Communications Director what would you see as, and how would you address, the main challenges in getting the media to report on: The European Green Deal at EU and Member State level. The EEB’s role? (max. 500 words total question 2)



Place: The candidate must commit to working most of the time from our office in Brussels.

Deadline for Application: 30 April 2020

Proposed starting date: As soon as possible

Interviews first round: Second full week of May

The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying: