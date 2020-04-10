JOB VACANCY: Communications Director

The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.
We are seeking a Communications Director to head our seven-strong communications team of passionate professionals and provide strategic guidance to help achieve our vision of a better future where people and nature thrive together.
You will probably have at least ten years’ experience in communications with proven leadership experience and a personal commitment to the work we do. We want to interview candidates who care about the environment, but also understand how to make others care too.
In addition, the incumbent will be expected to undertake, or oversee the undertaking of, the following tasks:
Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation, 2) a comprehensive CV and 3) a completed questionnaire (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “Communications Director” in the subject of your email.
Questionnaire for Communications Director post
Please answer the following questions:
Place: The candidate must commit to working most of the time from our office in Brussels.
Deadline for Application: 30 April 2020
Proposed starting date: As soon as possible
Interviews first round: Second full week of May
The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer.
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying: