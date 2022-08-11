JOB VACANCY: Communications Assistant for Visual Communication (CIP internship or Erasmus+ traineeship)

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking for a Communications Assistant for Visual Communication (paid internship based on a convention d’immersion professionnelle, i.e. CIP, or Erasmus+ traineeship)

Are you passionate about making a difference during a transformative time for protecting nature and tackling the climate crisis together? Do you subscribe to our values?

The European Environmental Bureau might have just the right opportunity for you.

The opportunity

We are looking to recruit a Communications Assistant (CIP internship or Erasmus+ traineeship) who will, COVID-19 permitting, be based at the EEB office in Brussels and be part a dynamic and expanding communications team. Hands-on learning of the role of communication (especially digital communication) and its reliance on visual communication/ design are at the heart of this position.

As part of the EEB’s Communications Team, you will operate under the guidance of the Communications Officer for Brand & Audiovisual and you will have the opportunity to develop an understanding of the specificities of work in a non-profit organisation in general, and at the EEB more specifically. You will learn to balance considerations around brand coherence and the need for open-source design assets across the organisation; you will contribute ideas on how to refresh the visual presentation of documents without a complete redesign; you will assess improvement needs of our brand and design guidelines and propose changes to ensure a broad uptake of our design assets. As a part of a communications team that supports the many different policy areas of the EEB, you will also be able to gain an understanding of different hot topics in current environmental debates and contribute to our effective communication on a broad range of topics, via web, campaigns, social media and print.

About us

The EEB is the largest and most inclusive network of environmental citizens’ groups in Europe. We are also the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We campaign for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

About you

You are a motivated, dynamic self-starter, organised, attentive to detail and able to visually communicate conceptual topics and make them relatable to your audience. You thrive in a fast-paced, multicultural environment with colleagues from a wide range of backgrounds.

You have an interest in environmental causes and are eager to use your know-how to help build a better future where people and nature thrive together.

Skills, qualifications and other requirements:

Degree or equivalent in a relevant field (e.g. communications design, marketing communication, industrial design or similar)

Fluency in English, both written and spoken

A keen eye for detail (both textual and graphic accuracy) and esthetics

Creativity with the ability to transform complex narratives into easily understood visual output (e.g. infographics)

Ability to conceive of visual content for different audiences and channels (e.g. social media, newsletters, website or print media)

Command of graphic design tools (e.g. Adobe Creative Suite, specifically InDesign, Photoshop and Illustrator) and digital publishing

Working knowledge of Microsoft Office (especially PowerPoint and Word)

Basic understanding of CMS (e.g. WordPress) and/or web design valued (e.g. CSS, HTML)

Ability to be both self-motivated and function as part of a team

Ability to build productive working relationships with people from different cultures and backgrounds

Interest in environmental and/or social causes.

The EEB offers:

For CIP applicants: A minimum of six and maximum of twelve months paid internship contract – around 1.150€ net/month (convention d’immersion professionnelle)

A traineeship of a minimum of six and maximum of twelve months An opportunity to hone your (visual) communications skills whilst learning about EU decision-making and the functioning of an environmental non-governmental organisation in Brussels

An opportunity to work for a worthy cause.

How to apply:

Please send your CV, your portfolio and a cover letter explaining your motivation to apply for this position to personnel@eeb.org. The subject line of your email must clearly state: ‘Communications CIP/Erasmus+ (Visual Design)’.

Important for CIP applicants: To determine your eligibility, in your email, please confirm that you have not been employed on a ‘convention d’immersion professionnelle’ (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not currently enrolled in a university.

Important for Erasmus+ applicants: Please ensure that you meet the eligibility criteria.

Place: During COVID-19 times, the EEB is following government recommendations to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all its staff. As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position).

Deadline for Application: 18 September 2022

Interviews first round: 3rd week of September 2022

Proposed starting date: As soon as feasible

Note: Incomplete applications will not be considered. Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will be contacted.

The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Before applying, please read our recruitment privacy statement.