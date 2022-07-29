JOB VACANCY: Communications Assistant for Nature & Climate (CIP internship)

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking for a Communications Assistant for Nature & Climate (Paid internship based on a CIP – convention d’immersion professionnelle contract)

Are you passionate about making a difference during a transformative time for protecting nature and tackling the climate crisis together? Do you subscribe to our values?

The European Environmental Bureau might have just the right opportunity for you.

The opportunity

Nature is deteriorating at a rapid pace, undermining the very basis of human life. The biodiversity and climate crises are closely intertwined: one exacerbates the other but there are also solutions to tackle both in a synergistic way. The EU’s Biodiversity Strategy for 2030, and particularly the proposal for a new Nature Restoration Law, provides major opportunities to do so. In addition, existing legislation requires better implementation and enforcement to lead to the necessary change on the ground.

The war in Ukraine has starkly underlined how important it is for Europe to become independent from Russian fossil fuels. A ramp-up of renewables (both speed and scale) is a major need, but this must be carried out in a nature-friendly manner and demonstrate sensitivity to citizens’ and ecosystem needs. This is vital to enable the buy-in and sustainable expansion that we need for fossil fuel independence and to address the joint climate and biodiversity crisis.

We are therefore looking to recruit a Communications Assistant (CIP internship) who will, COVID-19 permitting, be based at the EEB office in Brussels and be part a dynamic and expanding communications team.

As part of the EEB’s communications team, you will work closely with the Communications Officer for Climate & Energy and be thematically anchored in the Nature Unit, where you will provide communications outputs to support the policy work promoting rapid uptake of renewable energy solutions in a nature-friendly, people-centric way as well as support communication on the need to protect and restore nature. You will do so by helping translate scientific and policy language into impactful narratives, ensuring that the intended audiences are reached.

About us

The EEB is the largest and most inclusive network of environmental citizens’ groups in Europe. We are also the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We campaign for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

About you

You are a motivated, dynamic self-starter, organised, attentive to detail and able to clearly communicate conceptual topics and make them relatable to your audience. You have a keen interest in nature (protection and restoration), climate mitigation and adaptation, and renewable energy, and are eager to learn about new topics to help build a better future where people and nature thrive together.

The Communications Assistant for Nature & Climate will:

Support the development of communication outputs that will be used for awareness-raising, as well as to support advocacy actions

Assist in developing core messages for communication to tackle the biodiversity and climate crises synergistically

Help writing attention-grabbing articles and punchy opinion pieces for media outlets and the EEB’s news channel META

Support the EEB’s digital communications by effectively using social media to push campaign messages, prepare digital communication toolkits and maintain the EEB’s web presence

Support the Communication Unit in press work, coordinate media inquiries, draft press releases and pitch stories to the media

Research and identify stories and communications opportunities for the Nature Unit and its work on nature-positive renewables

Offer support in developing advocacy-framed communication on the need to protect and restore nature and enforce existing nature and water laws

Contribute to strategic discussions within the policy and communications teams

Attend meetings and events, and report relevant outcomes to colleagues

Monitor media coverage and communications outreach.

Qualities and experiences required for the post:

Bachelor’s or master’s degree or equivalent in a relevant field

Excellent command of English required, other EU language(s) an asset

Experience in CMS (WordPress), Mailchimp, Canva, social media and other relevant communications tools desirable

Ability to communicate persuasively and explain complex and technical information clearly and succinctly

Ability to work both autonomously and as part of a team

Strong analytical and organisational skills

Strong organisational and project management skills

Ability to build productive working relationships with people from different cultures and backgrounds

Ability to produce content tailored to different audiences (e.g. press briefings, articles, op-eds)

Ability to work with NGO coalitions on agreed advocacy and campaign actions

Interest in environmental and/or social causes.

The EEB offers:

A minimum of six and maximum of 12 months paid internship contract – around 1.150€ net/month (convention d’immersion professionnelle)

An opportunity to learn about EU decision-making and the functioning of an environmental non-governmental organisation in Brussels

An opportunity to work for a worthy cause.

How to apply:

Please send your CV, a cover letter explaining your motivation to apply for this position to personnel@eeb.org. The subject line of your email must clearly state: ‘Communications CIP (Nature & Climate)’.

Important: To determine your eligibility, in your email, please confirm that you have not been employed on a ‘convention d’immersion professionnelle’ (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not currently enrolled in a university.

Place: During COVID-19 times, the EEB is following government recommendations to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all its staff. As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails a structural teleworking scheme (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position).

Deadline for Application: 28 August 2022

Interviews first round: 2nd week of September 2022

Proposed starting date: As soon as feasible

Note: Incomplete applications will not be considered. Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will be contacted.

The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/