JOB VACANCY: Chemicals Policy Officer

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking for a Chemicals Policy Officer

The Chemicals Policy Officer will join our Chemicals Policy team, part of the EEB’s EU Policy Unit. The successful candidate will work in a highly motivated team to build a non-toxic environment. The candidate will contribute to the revision of the REACH and CLP regulations and contribute to the regulation of hazardous chemicals through the implementation of REACH and CLP.

The Policy Officer will report to the Policy Manager of the Chemicals Policy team.

The work consists of:

Providing technical input to the regulation of chemicals under REACH and CLP, including restriction proposals and authorisation applications.

Representing the EEB at technical and scientific committees, including the European Chemicals Agency Risk Assessment Committee and Socioeconomic Assessment Committee and other expert working groups.

Coordinating (technical and political) input to public consultations on the regulation of chemicals with EEB members and NGO networks as well as with academia and other stakeholders.

Providing technical and scientific input to EEB reports and position papers.

Qualities and experiences:

A relevant academic degree in the field of science or environmental policies.

Training on toxicology and/or ecotoxicology and relevant experience in risk assessment of chemicals.

Good understanding of the EU chemicals regulatory processes.

Experience in environmental policy work, including participation in technical and /or scientific committees. Knowledge and experience in socio economic assessment is an asset.

Good understanding and expertise in the field of EDCs and/or expertise in the area of safe- and sustainable by design criteria is also an asset.

Good communications, organisational and networking skills.

Confidence in interacting with colleagues, other NGOs, industry and authorities.

Experience in using on-line communication tools.

Ability to multi-task and work independently and as part of a team.

Be a quick learner and motivated to go deeper into issues in view of finding solutions.

Be able to deliver accurate, high quality work on time and meet deadlines.

Be fluent in English.

Availability to travel.

Share the core values of the EEB and can demonstrate knowledge of and commitment to environmental protection and social change.

The EEB offers:

A monthly pre-tax salary in the range of 2.700 – 3.290 Euros/month depending on experience, plus benefits (holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers).

An initial full- time contract for 1 year with the possibility to be extended pending good performance and budget availability.

Possibility to work from home several days a week.

A great multidisciplinary, multicultural working atmosphere and international environment in Brussels.

A worthy cause, working for a better future where people and nature thrive together.

An organisation committed to our values of democracy, fairness, respect, integrity and sustainability.

An organisation promoting a healthy life-work balance.

A non-routine job implying involvement in several areas around chemicals policy.

The opportunity to meet and work with environmental and health representatives and other experts at EU and international level.

How to apply:

Please send in a motivation letter, your CV and a completed questionnaire below to personnel@eeb.org. Please clearly mark: “Chemicals Policy Officer” in the subject of your application.

Only applications that include these three components will be considered.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Place: The candidate is expected to work most of the time from our office in Brussels

Deadline for Application: 20 October 2021

Interviews first round: 2-5 November 2021

Proposed starting date: As soon as possible (no later than January 2022)

Questionnaire for candidates for this post:

In your own words, please provide brief responses to the following question. Your response should not exceed 500 words .

Which are the main challenges of assessing the risks of chemicals under REACH?

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/