JOB VACANCY: Chemicals Policy Officer

The Chemicals Policy Officer will join our Chemicals Policy team, part of the EEB’s EU Policy Unit. The successful candidate will work in a highly motivated team to build a non-toxic environment. The candidate will contribute to the revision of the REACH and CLP regulations and contribute to the regulation of hazardous chemicals through the implementation of REACH and CLP.
The Policy Officer will report to the Policy Manager of the Chemicals Policy team.
The work consists of:
Qualities and experiences:
The EEB offers:
How to apply:
Please send in a motivation letter, your CV and a completed questionnaire below to personnel@eeb.org. Please clearly mark: “Chemicals Policy Officer” in the subject of your application.
Only applications that include these three components will be considered.
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.
Place: The candidate is expected to work most of the time from our office in Brussels
Deadline for Application: 20 October 2021
Interviews first round: 2-5 November 2021
Proposed starting date: As soon as possible (no later than January 2022)
Questionnaire for candidates for this post:
In your own words, please provide brief responses to the following question. Your response should not exceed 500 words.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:
https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/