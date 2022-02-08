JOB VACANCY: CHEMICALS POLICY OFFICER

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking for a Chemicals Policy Officer

The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

The Chemicals Policy Officer will join our Chemicals Policy team, part of the EEB’s EU Policy Unit. The successful candidate will work in a highly motivated team to build a non-toxic environment. The candidate will contribute to the revision of the REACH and CLP regulations and contribute to the regulation of hazardous chemicals through the implementation of REACH and CLP. The Policy Officer will report to the Policy Manager of the Chemicals Policy team.

The work consists of:

Providing technical input to the regulation of chemicals under REACH and CLP, including restriction proposals and authorisation applications

Representing the EEB at technical and scientific committees, including the European Chemicals Agency Risk Assessment Committee and Socioeconomic Assessment Committee and other relevant expert working groups

Coordinating (technical and political) input to public consultations on the regulation of chemicals with EEB members and NGO networks as well as with academia and other stakeholders

Providing technical and scientific input to EEB reports and position papers

Contributing to fundraising, applications and reporting exercises.

Qualities and experiences:

A relevant academic degree in the field of science or environmental policies

Understanding of the EU chemicals regulatory processes

At least three years of experience in environmental policy work, including participation in technical and /or scientific committees. Knowledge and experience in socio economic assessment is an asset

Good communications, organisational and networking skills

Confidence in interacting with colleagues, other NGOs, industry and authorities

Experience in using on-line communication tools

Ability to multi-task and work independently and as part of a team

Quick learner and motivated to go deeper into issues in view of finding solutions

Able to deliver accurate, high quality work on time and meet deadlines

Fluent in English

Availability to travel

Fundraising and project management skills considered as an asset

Shares the core values of the EEB and can demonstrate knowledge of and commitment to environmental protection and social change.

The EEB offers:

A monthly pre-tax salary in the range of 2.700 – 3.290 Euros/month depending on experience, plus benefits (holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers)

An initial full-time contract of 1 year, potentially extended pending good performance and budget availability

A great multidisciplinary, multicultural working atmosphere and international environment in Brussels.

A worthy cause, working for a better future where people and nature thrive together

An organisation committed to our values of democracy, fairness, respect, integrity and sustainability

An organisation promoting a healthy life-work balance

A non-routine job implying involvement in several areas around chemicals policy

The opportunity to meet and work with environmental and health representatives and other experts at EU and international level.

How to apply:

Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation, 2) a comprehensive CV and 3) a completed questionnaire (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “Chemicals Policy Officer” in the subject of your email.

Questionnaire for candidates for this post

In your own words, please provide a brief response to the following question. Your response should not exceed 500 words.

Which are the main challenges of assessing the risks of chemicals?

Location: During COVID-19 times, the EEB follows government recommendations to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all its staff. We offer Belgian contracts under Belgian law. The candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels (due to the pandemic this currently entails a maximum occupancy for the office with a largely work from home in Belgium arrangement)

Deadline for Application: 27 February 2022

Interviews first round: 7-11 March 2022

Proposed starting date: As soon as possible

The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/