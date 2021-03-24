JOB VACANCY: Chemicals Policy Assistant

The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

We are seeking a Chemicals Policy Assistant to work closely with colleagues in the Chemicals Policy team, within the European Policy Unit. We are looking for a highly motivated self-starter, eager to learn and contribute to the EEB’s work on the challenging yet fascinating topic of chemicals policy. The intern will particularly work on the topic ‘access to information on chemicals’. The position will be a six-month paid internship contract (convention d’immersion professionnelle) based in the EEB office in Brussels.

Tasks:

Offer support to the Chemicals team, working at the EU level. The projects include tasks related to transparency and access to chemical information in products which are at an early stage of development. The recruited person will notably:

Assist the chemicals team by working on transparency on chemicals in products, from supporting to the early developments of a campaign to data analysis. This will contribute to: building a toxic-free products policy by enabling access to chemicals information and linking to product passport development; improving the consumers’ “right to know” to which hazardous chemicals they may be exposed to in products.

Cooperate with members at national level to disseminate a campaign: liaising with EEB members, engaging with national NGOs, engage project partners;

Organise and contribute to cooperation activities (calls, webinars, updates) on the campaign;

Analyse complex data in a public database of chemicals in products from an environmental organisation/consumer’s perspective;

Contribute to formulating amendments in order to best address chemicals in products and waste policy, notably in the context of sustainable product policy initiative.

Qualities and experience:

A relevant degree in: chemicals policy area; digital sphere (IT, database, apps); consumer protection from the environmental health perspective; work of an environmental organisation or other public interest NGO and international working environment (work experience may be accepted in lieu of the academic degree)

Excellent written and spoken English

Strong social/engaging skills, we are looking for a people’s person

Having at least one of the following qualities would be an asset: Ability to work independently and in an organised manner Capability to prioritise and work with several projects at the same time Flexibility (we expect and offer flexibility regarding work schedules) Ability to work in a dynamic working environment

Subscribes to the EEB’s values.

The EEB offers:

A six-month internship contract – “convention d’immersion professionnelle” paid around 1150€ net/month with the opportunity to learn more about functioning of a non-governmental organisation

A stimulating, international work environment and an organisation promoting a healthy life-work balance

An opportunity to work for a worthy cause within the Chemicals team, a highly motivated and influential team

Location: Brussels

Deadline for Application: 12 April 2021

Interviews first round: End of April 2021

Starting date: Early May 2021

Application process:

Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation, 2) a comprehensive CV and 3) a completed questionnaire (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “Chemicals Policy Assistant” in the subject of your email and save the application as a pdf or doc file with the following file name: “Lastname.Firstname.ChemicalsAssistant2021”.

Questionnaire for Chemicals Policy Assistant post

In your own words, please answer the following question (not more than 250 words):

Access to information on chemicals in consumer products is challenging (absent information, lack of communication from industries, complex supply chains, etc.). Digitalisation offers opportunities for consumers and the public to improve access to this information.

How would you pitch/present/advertise the merits of a campaign promoting digital instruments (a public database, app, scanning technologies, etc.) that is destined to improve consumer’s access to information but is an early phase of development and therefore potentially not fully functional (information missing, limited uptake, lack of visibility, etc)?

Shortlisted applicants will be invited to interview. Please confirm that you have not been employed on a “convention d’immersion professionnelle” (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not currently enrolled in university.

The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/