JOB VACANCY: ASSOCIATE POLICY OFFICER FOR AGRICULTURE

The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

We are seeking an Associate Policy Officer for agriculture to work closely with colleagues in the Nature, Agriculture and Water Policy team. We are looking for a highly motivated self-starter, eager to learn and contribute to the EEB’s vision to transition our agricultural sector to agroecological farming methods, and for better implementation and enforcement of EU environmental law in all Member States.

Recently graduated with a relevant degree in agricultural science or management of natural resources and preferably some work experience – you are personally committed to the work we do. We want to interview candidates who care about the environment, but also understand how to make others care too.

We offer a one-year contract (possibility of extension depending on fundraising results) based in the EEB office in Brussels. Within the Nature, Agriculture and Water Policy team, you will help advocate for agricultural policy change at the EU level to protect and restore Europe’s environment.

The work consists of:

Maintaining up to date knowledge of the relevant topics and carry out specific in-depth research where required;

Participating in the formulation of EEB policy, strategy and draft positions with respect to the relevant topics;

Providing support to the EEB staff and EEB members to influence EU decision-making in the relevant fields, in particular help coordinating EEB’s Agriculture Working Group;

Representing the EEB at international meetings and conferences, identifying and implements strategic partnerships, advocates EEB’s vision and increased policy dialogue and develops and negotiates effective working relationships/consensus and agreements with other stakeholders;

Liaising with key players from the EU institutions and other stakeholders and partners to gather information and influence positions;

Collaborating and strategizing with other staff members on related issues such as biodiversity, soil, water, climate and circular economy;

Publicly presenting and defending the EEB’s positions, including in the media, in collaboration with line management and the Communications unit;

Participating in raising funds, writing grant proposals, reporting to funders;

Implementing and monitoring EEB projects in collaboration with line management.

Qualities and experience:

Have a relevant degree in agriculture, agronomy, bioengineering, biology or related studies and preferably one year work experience (additional work experience may be accepted in lieu of the academic degree);

Be familiar with EU agriculture policy, food policy and land use policy;

Have a sound grasp of the operation of EU institutions, co decision and development and application of the EU environmental law;

A positive, can-do attitude with the capacity to work independently as well as in a team;

Leading, Engaging and Empowering attitude;

Good presentational skills applicable to both internal and external events;

Competence with standard Office software;

High level of written and spoken English; knowledge of other widely spoken European languages an asset;

Be prepared to work outside normal office hours if necessary and to travel at short notice;

Subscribes to the EEB’s values.

The EEB offers:

A monthly pre-tax salary of between €2500 and €2690 depending on the level of experience, coupled with various benefits: holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers;

A one-year contract, with the possibility to extend subject to funding;

A dynamic, friendly, flexible working environment.

Location: The candidate must commit to working most of the time from our office in Brussels

Deadline for Application: On a rolling basis

Interviews first round: Second half of September

Starting date: As soon as possible

Application process:

Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation, 2) a comprehensive CV and 3) a completed questionnaire (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “Associate Policy officer for agriculture” in the subject of your email.

Questionnaire for Associate Policy officer for agriculture

Please answer the following questions:

In your own words, please provide brief responses to the following two questions. You should not exceed 1000 words in responding to all the questions:

What environmental problems has agricultural intensification led to and what are the main shortcomings of the Farm to Fork strategy proposed by the European Commission and the analysis of links between CAP reform and Green Deal? Which other potential environmental or climate legislations could help to reduce the negative impact of our current agricultural system? What could be their respective role?

The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/