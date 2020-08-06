JOB VACANCY: ASSOCIATE POLICY OFFICER FOR AGRICULTURE

The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.
We are seeking an Associate Policy Officer for agriculture to work closely with colleagues in the Nature, Agriculture and Water Policy team. We are looking for a highly motivated self-starter, eager to learn and contribute to the EEB’s vision to transition our agricultural sector to agroecological farming methods, and for better implementation and enforcement of EU environmental law in all Member States.
Recently graduated with a relevant degree in agricultural science or management of natural resources and preferably some work experience – you are personally committed to the work we do. We want to interview candidates who care about the environment, but also understand how to make others care too.
We offer a one-year contract (possibility of extension depending on fundraising results) based in the EEB office in Brussels. Within the Nature, Agriculture and Water Policy team, you will help advocate for agricultural policy change at the EU level to protect and restore Europe’s environment.
The work consists of:
Qualities and experience:
The EEB offers:
Location: The candidate must commit to working most of the time from our office in Brussels
Deadline for Application: On a rolling basis
Interviews first round: Second half of September
Starting date: As soon as possible
Application process:
Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation, 2) a comprehensive CV and 3) a completed questionnaire (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “Associate Policy officer for agriculture” in the subject of your email.
Questionnaire for Associate Policy officer for agriculture
Please answer the following questions:
In your own words, please provide brief responses to the following two questions. You should not exceed 1000 words in responding to all the questions:
The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:
https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/