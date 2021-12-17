JOB VACANCY: Assistant for Resource Justice (CIP Internship)

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking for an Assistant for Resource Justice (Paid internship based on a CIP – convention d’immersion professionnelle contract)

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking to recruit a Resource Justice Assistant (CIP internship) to work closely with colleagues in the Economic Transition team, which is working to spread awareness on destructive mining practices and environmental conflicts stemming from European overconsumption. We are looking for a highly motivated self-starter, with a great interest in social and environmental justice, eager to learn and contribute to the EEB’s work. The position will be a 6-month to up to one-year paid internship contract (convention d’immersion professionnelle) based in the EEB office in Brussels.

Resource Justice Assistant will:

Support researching natural resource conflicts in Europe and in the Global South, in particular those related to critical raw materials

Assist the Associate Policy Officer for Environmental Justice in the work regarding mining, raw materials and resource justice

Assist the Associate Policy Officer for Environmental Justice in collaborating and liaising with activists, researchers and local NGOs working on environmental conflicts

Assist in the development of advocacy tools such as position papers and setting up advocacy meetings with EU-level stakeholders

Support policy work and reports on critical raw materials in collaboration with EEB members and other networks

Attend meetings and events and report relevant outcomes to colleagues.

Qualities and experiences required for the post:

Bachelor’s or master’s degree or equivalent in environmental or development studies, law or science related fields such as geology or energy studies

Good written and spoken English

Knowledge of MS Office

Ability to work independently

Strong analytical and organisational skills

Prepared and able to work in a dynamic working environment

Capability to prioritise and work with several projects at the same time

Interest in working in an environmental organisation

Subscribes to the EEB’s values

Knowledge of French, German or Spanish would be an asset.

The EEB offers:

A 6-month up to one-year contract – “convention d’immersion professionnelle” paid around 1150€ net/month

A chance to learn about EU decision-making and about the functioning of an environmental non-governmental organisation

An organisation promoting a healthy life-work balance

An opportunity to work for a worthy cause.

How to apply:

The candidate should submit via email a letter of motivation and a CV in English, please save the application as a pdf or docx file with the following file name: “Lastname.Firstname.AssistantResourceJustice2022” and send it to personnel@eeb.org before 2 January 2022.

In the email, please confirm that you have not been employed on a convention d’immersion professionnelle (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not currently enrolled in university .

Only applications that include both components (CV and cover letter) and the above-mentioned confirmation will be considered.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Place: During COVID-19 times, the EEB is following government recommendations to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all its staff. As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails a maximum occupancy for the office and a largely work-from-home arrangement.

Deadline for Application: 2 January 2022

Interviews first round: First half of January 2022

Proposed starting date: 1 February 2022

The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/