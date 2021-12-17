JOB VACANCY: Assistant for Resource Justice (CIP Internship)

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking to recruit a Resource Justice Assistant (CIP internship) to work closely with colleagues in the Economic Transition team, which is working to spread awareness on destructive mining practices and environmental conflicts stemming from European overconsumption. We are looking for a highly motivated self-starter, with a great interest in social and environmental justice, eager to learn and contribute to the EEB’s work. The position will be a 6-month to up to one-year paid internship contract (convention d’immersion professionnelle) based in the EEB office in Brussels.
Resource Justice Assistant will:
Qualities and experiences required for the post:
The EEB offers:
How to apply:
The candidate should submit via email a letter of motivation and a CV in English, please save the application as a pdf or docx file with the following file name: “Lastname.Firstname.AssistantResourceJustice2022” and send it to personnel@eeb.org before 2 January 2022.
In the email, please confirm that you have not been employed on a convention d’immersion professionnelle (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not currently enrolled in university.
Only applications that include both components (CV and cover letter) and the above-mentioned confirmation will be considered.
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
Place: During COVID-19 times, the EEB is following government recommendations to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all its staff. As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails a maximum occupancy for the office and a largely work-from-home arrangement.
Deadline for Application: 2 January 2022
Interviews first round: First half of January 2022
Proposed starting date: 1 February 2022
The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:
https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/