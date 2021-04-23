The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.
We are looking to recruit an Intern to work closely with colleagues in the Economic Transition team which is working on spreading the awareness of the need for a drastic economic transition, for example by translating degrowth demands into concrete policy shifts. We are looking for a highly motivated science loving self-starter, eager to learn and contribute to the EEB’s work. We offer a 6-month paid internship contract (convention d’immersion professionnelle) to work remotely while being a resident in Belgium and/or based in the EEB office in Brussels if the covid-19 situation allows.
Within the Economic transition team, the intern will first and foremost work with academics from the worlds of modelling, ecological economics and degrowth, support its work to provide scientific evidence for the need for system change and concrete policy options.
More specifically, the successful candidate is ready to help with:
Qualities and experiences for the post::
The EEB offers:
Location: Home office but resident in Belgium/EEB office in Brussels if the situation allows
Deadline for Application: 7 May 2021
Interviews first round: 17 – 21 May 2021
Starting date: Beginning of June
Application process:
Please email your application in English to personnel@eeb.org including a CV and cover letter and the answer to the following questions (max. of 250 word each):
Please ensure to mention in your cover letter how you meet the essential qualifications and skills for this internship position. Clearly mark: “Intern Economic Transition” in the subject of your email. Please confirm that you have not been employed on a convention d’immersion professionnelle (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not enrolled in a university.
The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:
