JOB VACANCY: AGRICULTURAL POLICY ASSISTANT (CIP INTERNSHIP)

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking for a Agricultural Policy Assistant (CIP Internship)

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking to recruit a recent graduate to support its work on agricultural policy in close collaboration with colleagues in the Nature, Agriculture and Water Policy team. We are looking for a highly motivated self-starter, eager to learn and contribute to the EEB’s work. The position will be a 6-month to up to one-year paid internship contract (convention d’immersion professionnelle) based in the EEB office in Brussels.

Within the Nature, Agriculture and Water Policy team, you will help advocate for greener agricultural policies to protect and restore Europe’s environment. We are advocating for a post-2022 Common Agricultural Policy that supports farmers to transition to agroecological farming methods, and for better implementation and enforcement of EU environmental laws in all Member States.

The Agricultural Policy Assistant will:

Support the policy team in its advocacy on the implementation of the new Common Agricultural Policy through national CAP Strategic Plans, including analysing policy and legal texts, keeping abreast of political developments, drafting briefings, and responding to needs as they arise

Support and contribute to projects implementation, including coordination with external partners, participation in workshops, preparation of project deliverables and reporting

Help coordinate the EEB’s Agriculture Working Group, including liaising with EEB members and helping organise working group meetings

Attend meetings and events and report relevant outcomes to colleagues.

Qualities and experiences required for the post:

Master’s degree in agricultural, natural, or environmental sciences, or if social sciences, the candidate should demonstrate sufficient knowledge of agriculture and related environmental issues

Proven research and analytical skills, ability to process and summarise complex information

Strong organisational skills, ability to work independently, to take initiatives, and to meet deadlines

Highly interested in the topic of sustainable agriculture and agricultural policy and sound understanding of the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy

Strong interpersonal and communications skills

Excellent written and spoken English, additional languages are an asset

Prepared and able to work in a fast-moving working environment

Interest in working in an environmental NGO and in an international working environment.

The EEB offers:

A 6-month up to one-year contract – “convention d’immersion professionnelle” paid around 1150€ net/month

The chance to learn about EU decision-making and about the functioning of an environmental non-governmental organisation

A stimulating and friendly international working environment

An opportunity to work for a worthy cause.

How to apply:

The candidate should submit via email a letter of motivation and a CV in English, please save the application as a pdf or docx file with the following file name: “Lastname.Firstname.AgriculturalPA2021” and send it to: personnel@eeb.org before 3 October 2021.

In the email, please confirm that you have not been employed on a convention d’immersion professionnelle (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not currently enrolled in university .

Only applications comprising these two elements will be considered.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Place: EEB office in Brussels (possibility to work from home several days a week)

Deadline for Application: 3 October 2021

Interviews first round: 12 October 2021 TBC

Proposed starting date: As soon as possible

The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/