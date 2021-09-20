JOB VACANCY: AGRICULTURAL POLICY ASSISTANT (CIP INTERNSHIP)

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking to recruit a recent graduate to support its work on agricultural policy in close collaboration with colleagues in the Nature, Agriculture and Water Policy team. We are looking for a highly motivated self-starter, eager to learn and contribute to the EEB’s work. The position will be a 6-month to up to one-year paid internship contract (convention d’immersion professionnelle) based in the EEB office in Brussels.
Within the Nature, Agriculture and Water Policy team, you will help advocate for greener agricultural policies to protect and restore Europe’s environment. We are advocating for a post-2022 Common Agricultural Policy that supports farmers to transition to agroecological farming methods, and for better implementation and enforcement of EU environmental laws in all Member States.
The Agricultural Policy Assistant will:
Qualities and experiences required for the post:
The EEB offers:
How to apply:
The candidate should submit via email a letter of motivation and a CV in English, please save the application as a pdf or docx file with the following file name: “Lastname.Firstname.AgriculturalPA2021” and send it to: personnel@eeb.org before 3 October 2021.
In the email, please confirm that you have not been employed on a convention d’immersion professionnelle (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not currently enrolled in university.
Only applications comprising these two elements will be considered.
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
Place: EEB office in Brussels (possibility to work from home several days a week)
Deadline for Application: 3 October 2021
Interviews first round: 12 October 2021 TBC
Proposed starting date: As soon as possible
The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:
https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/