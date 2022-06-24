JOB VACANCY: Accounting/Finance Assistant (CIP internship)

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking for an Accounting/Finance Assistant (Paid internship based on a CIP – convention d’immersion professionnelle contract)

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking to recruit an Accounting/Finance Assistant (CIP internship) to work closely with colleagues in Finance Team and to be a liaison between the Policy Units and the Finance Team. We are looking for a highly motivated self-starter, eager to learn and contribute to the EEB’s work. The position will be a 6-month to up to one-year paid internship contract (convention d’immersion professionnelle) based in the EEB office in Brussels.

Accounting/Finance Assistant will support:

Accounts Officer with: posting AP and AR invoices in the new ERP System and the old ERP System (Financial Force and Winbooks respectively) Invoice checking and validation The payment process

Finance team with: Development of new projects’ budgets Grants financial management, monitoring and reporting (drafting projects financial reports, gathering and verifying supporting documents such as timesheets, salary slips, invoices, etc., verifying payments) Ensuring compliance with donors’ financial rules, procedures and reporting deadlines Project level audits and follow-up EEB level budgeting, annual accounts and audit.



Qualities and experiences required for the post:

Bachelor’s or master’s degree or equivalent in commerce, finance or bookkeeping

Good written and spoken English

Knowledge of MS Office (advanced Excel skills are an asset)

Ability to work independently

Strong analytical and organisational skills

Prepared and able to work in a dynamic working environment

Capability to prioritise and work with several projects at the same time

Interest in working in an environmental organisation

Subscribes to the EEB’s values

Having at least one of the following qualities would be an asset: Knowledge of French Experience with audits



The EEB offers:

A 6-month up to one-year contract – “convention d’immersion professionnelle” – paid internship around 1.150€ net/month

An opportunity to learn more about functioning of a non-governmental organization and financial project management

An opportunity to work and develop your skills in a dynamic and quickly developing team

A stimulating, international work environment

An opportunity to work for a worthy cause.

How to apply:

To apply the candidate should submit via email in a single MS word or pdf document a CV and answers to all of the following questions (between 150 and 200 words):

How could your education and experience contribute to the work of the Finance Team?

Why do you want to work for an international environmental NGO?

Please describe a situation where you had to deal with several projects (work, school or private life related) at the same time and how you managed the situation.

Please save the application as a pdf or doc file with the following file name: “Lastname.Firstname.Accounting&FinanceAssistant2022” and email your application (i.e. CV and answers to the questions) to personnel@eeb.org before 24 July 2022. It is not necessary to include a cover letter.

Shortlisted applicants will be invited to interview. In the email, please confirm that you have not been employed on a convention d’immersion professionnelle (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not currently enrolled in university.

Only applications that include both components (CV and answers to questions) and the above-mentioned confirmation will be considered.

Place: During COVID-19 times, the EEB is following government recommendations to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all its staff. As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking scheme (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position).

Deadline for Application: 24 July 2022

Interviews first round: 1st week of August 2022

Proposed starting date: September 2022

The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying:

https://eeb.org/eeb-recruitment-privacy-statement/