The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking for technically skilled candidates with excellent interpersonal skills for the IT Technical Support position. IT Technical Support Officer will help Senior IT an Office Coordinator to troubleshoot technical issues, provide timely feedback to staff members, and support the rollout of new applications/processes, among other duties.

As a IT Technical Support Officer, you will also need to talk to staff members and external service providers customers directly, as well as create written documentation, requiring excellent written and verbal communication.

The work consists of:

Answering internal IT requests

Managing user accounts and licenses (Microsoft 365, Skedda, Phone,…)

Installing, configuring, and maintaining Windows laptops

Assisting the Senior IT and Office Coordinator in the management of the IT infrastructures (server, Wi-Fi, Firewall, Network,…)

Purchasing IT equipment in collaboration with the Senior IT and Office Coordinator and the Finance Manager.

Installing and managing videoconference equipment.

Skills and experience:

We are open to all graduates, an ICT related academic background is considered as an asset

Passionate about IT, previous experience is considered as an asset

Speak and write English fluently, good level of French is considered as an asset

Well organised and practical, with a logical, analytical approach to problem solving

Able to talk about technology in simple terms • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Eager to learn • Pays close attention to details

Subscribes to the EEB’s values.

The EEB offers:

• A competitive salary (starting from € 2,653 monthly gross for the entry level position and from € 2,865 for Officer position, subject to level of experience) coupled with various benefits: holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers, working from home indemnity

Full-time fixed term contract of one year, with the possibility of extension subject to funding

A stimulating and friendly international working environment

An opportunity to work for a worthy cause.

How to apply:

The candidate should submit via email a letter of motivation, a CV in English, and reply to the question below. Please save the application as a pdf or docx file with the following file name: “Lastname.Firstname.ITTechnicalSupportOfficer” and send it to: personnel@eeb.org before 8 October 2023.

Questionnaire for the post of “IT Technical Support Officer”:

– Fixing IT issues at home and helping 80 people with their day-to-day IT issues is not the same. What do you think is the biggest difference? Please answer in maximum 300 words.

Location: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working part of the week from our office in Brussels

Deadline for Application: 8 October 2023

Interviews first round: 17 or 13 October 2023

Starting date: As soon as possible or 13th of November 2023

The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.

Before applying, please read our recruitment privacy statement.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.