As a IT Technical Support Officer, you will also need to talk to staff members and external service providers customers directly, as well as create written documentation, requiring excellent written and verbal communication.
The work consists of:
Skills and experience:
The EEB offers:
How to apply:
The candidate should submit via email a letter of motivation, a CV in English, and reply to the question below. Please save the application as a pdf or docx file with the following file name: “Lastname.Firstname.ITTechnicalSupportOfficer” and send it to: personnel@eeb.org before 8 October 2023.
Questionnaire for the post of “IT Technical Support Officer”:
– Fixing IT issues at home and helping 80 people with their day-to-day IT issues is not the same. What do you think is the biggest difference? Please answer in maximum 300 words.
Location: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working part of the week from our office in Brussels
Deadline for Application: 8 October 2023
Interviews first round: 17 or 13 October 2023
Starting date: As soon as possible or 13th of November 2023
The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.
Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.
Before applying, please read our recruitment privacy statement.
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.