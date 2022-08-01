IED review – Workshop for Member States representatives – 21 September

at
IED review – Workshop for Member States representatives

Brussels, Wednesday 21 September

The EEB is glad to invite you to the IED review – Workshop for Member States representatives on Wednesday 21 September.

The aim of the workshop is to illustrate the most significant issues linked to the revision of the Industrial Emissions Directive and stimulate a debate with the representatives of the Member States.

The workshop will be held in Brussels, supported by NGO partners.

8.30 – 9.00: Breakfast and registration

9.00 – 10.45: First session, including discussion moments

10.45 – 11.15: Coffee break

11.15 – 13.00: Second session, including discussion moments

13.00 – 14.00: Networking lunch

A more detailed agenda will follow in due time.

 

 

 

 

21 September

WHERE

Brussels

For more information, please contact our Events Coordinator.

