The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ organisations working on a broad range of environmental and climate issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond. In 2024, the EEB is celebrating its 50th anniversary together with its 180+ member organisations, its 80+ staff members and our vast network of partners, allies, and friends.
We are seeking a Head of HR / HR Manager (depending on experience) to lead our HR team and our human resources, staff development and wellbeing work. This is an exciting role as part of the EEB’s Senior Management Team to provide strategic guidance and deliver hands on activities to attract and retain qualified, committed, and diverse staff members, to ensure our staff can develop personally and professionally in the organisation and enjoy a high level of workplace satisfaction. Our staff is our main resource to achieve our vision of a better future where people and nature thrive together.
This is a full-time position on a permanent contract. The position is Brussels-based with at least 3 days a week in the office. The Head of HR / HR Manager reports to the Deputy Secretary General. The Head of HR / HR Manager will supervise the HR team currently consisting of a Senior HR Officer and an Administrative Assistant.
As the EEB’s next Head of HR, you will typically have 15+ years of relevant experience in HR and staff development, proven leadership experience and a personal commitment to the work we do. Candidates with around 10 years of relevant experience are welcome to apply and can be offered the role at the grade of HR Manager with the prospect of developing their role as Head of HR with increasing experience.
The work consists of:
Qualities and experience:
The EEB offers:
[1] A higher salary could be considered for candidates with higher levels of experience. Please check our salary scale.
How to apply:
Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation, 2) a comprehensive CV and 3) a completed questionnaire (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org.
Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark “Head of HR/ HR Manager” in the subject of your email.
Questionnaire for Head of HR / HR Manager:
Please answer the following questions:
Location: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels
Deadline for Application: 13 February 2024
Interviews: 16 February 2024 at the EEB offices in Brussels, second round of interview tentatively the following week
Starting date: As soon as possible
Please note that we will ask shortlisted candidates to provide two references.
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates. Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying.