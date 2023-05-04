The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.
We are seeking a Head of Communications to provide strategic leadership for the EEB’s communication and outreach activities, and line manage and develop our Core Communication Team (currently 1,5 full-time equivalent staff). The role will also provide guidance and support to the wider Communications Division with currently 12 policy communications officers. We are looking for a passionate communicator who is eager to increase the visibility of the EEB and ensure our core messages reach new audiences effectively, supporting the organisation’s long-term strategic objectives. This is a newly created position following an organisational restructuring which places a strategic emphasis on the development of core communications as a team and work area.
You will preferably have 12+ years’ experience in communications with proven leadership experience and a personal commitment to our values. We want to interview candidates who deeply care about the environment and understand how to make others care, too.
The work consists of:
Qualities and experiences required for post:
Location: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position).
The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.
Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.
EEB offers:
Application process:
Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation of not more than 1 A4 page, 2) a CV and 3) a completed task (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark “Head of Communications” in the subject of your email.
Deadline for Application: 30 May 2023
Interviews first round: Second full week of June
Starting date: As soon as possible
The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
Please note that we will ask shortlisted candidates to provide two references.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying.
Task to be submitted:
As EEB Head of Communication, you are leading our communication around the need for a European Green Deal 2 in the run to the European election in spring 2024 and beyond. Please provide the outline of a communication plan to launch and communicate the EEB’s vision of ‘A Pact for Our Common Future – Towards a European Green Deal 2’. You may cover these questions in no more than 2 A4 pages: