The European Environmental Bureau, a network of 180 environmental citizens’ organisations, is recruiting for a new Head of Communications.

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

We are seeking a Head of Communications to provide strategic leadership for the EEB’s communication and outreach activities, and line manage and develop our Core Communication Team (currently 1,5 full-time equivalent staff). The role will also provide guidance and support to the wider Communications Division with currently 12 policy communications officers. We are looking for a passionate communicator who is eager to increase the visibility of the EEB and ensure our core messages reach new audiences effectively, supporting the organisation’s long-term strategic objectives. This is a newly created position following an organisational restructuring which places a strategic emphasis on the development of core communications as a team and work area.

You will preferably have 12+ years’ experience in communications with proven leadership experience and a personal commitment to our values. We want to interview candidates who deeply care about the environment and understand how to make others care, too.

The work consists of:



Providing strategic insight and leadership on the full spectrum of EEB communications, leading the development of our communication strategies as an integral part of the EEB’s overall long-term strategy 2020-2030 and working actively on strategic audience development;

Monitoring emerging trends and looking for ways to keep the organisation ahead of changes in (digital) communication to maintain communication best practice and increase EEB visibility and impact;

Contributing to close collaboration between the communication, policy, membership and events teams when providing strategic advice on communications and outreach to the whole organisation;

Leading our communications work on overarching themes, in particular the European elections 2024, and horizontal EEB work, such as the Council Presidencies;

Overseeing management and continuous improvement of the EEB's digital channels including the website, our news channel META, social media and online newsletter:

Managing the communications plans for major EEB events, including the annual events;

Ensuring the overall quality of EEB communication products and activities and coherent messaging;

Strengthening the EEB brand, e.g., by identifying and creating opportunities for better visibility of the EEB leadership, for instance, around high-level events, supporting them in stepping up their use of communication channels;

Managing the Core Communications Team (currently 1,5 FTE staff), including recruitment, professional development, supervision and performance review, and ensuring that the wider Communications Division has regular opportunities for exchange, coordination and joint work (with currently 12 Policy Communications Officers managed by the Policy Teams);

Identifying opportunities and leading on or contributing to applications for funding to support the communication work of the EEB, in particular to build up the Core Communication Team;

Developing approaches to maximise media outreach and building relationships with key members of the media in Brussels and Member States, supporting the work of the Policy Communications Team;

Running and/or arranging media and other trainings for staff, member organisations and our Working Groups;

Building relationships with member organisations, developing ideas and communication tools to strengthen their engagement, including in coordinated media campaigns, and improving the EEB's visibility at national level, in close cooperation with the Membership and Development Director;

, developing ideas and communication tools to strengthen their engagement, including in coordinated media campaigns, and improving the EEB’s visibility at national level, in close cooperation with the Membership and Development Director; Representing the EEB in coalitions and at external events and acting as a spokesperson for the organisation, where appropriate.

Qualities and experiences required for post:

Preferably 12+ years’ experience in communications with a passion for creating visibility and impact for environmental and climate action and sustainability;

A minimum of 3 years’ line management experience managing and/or coordinating a diverse team, ideally at a European or international level, providing support, guidance and training to team members and colleagues for all to thrive;

State-of-the-art knowledge of social media and communication trends;

Interest in and good understanding of EU politics and processes and in particular environmental and sustainability matters;

Having worked for a civil society, membership or other purpose-driven organisation;

Proven writing and editorial skills, also under time pressure, with a high-level of written and spoken English with knowledge of other relevant languages an asset;

Experience in publication and design and competence with standard Microsoft Office software, Adobe tools, databases and WordPress or comparable tools;

Strong presentation skills for both internal and external events;

Preferably experience in successful fundraising for non-profits or a strong interest in building fundraising skills quickly;

Soft skills including active listening and intercultural sensitivity;

Subscribes to the EEB’s values.

Location: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position).

The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.

EEB offers:

A monthly pre-tax starting salary in the range of €4500 – €5200 (depending on the level of experience), coupled with various benefits (holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers, teleworking indemnity);

An open-ended full-time contract;

A dynamic and flexible working environment with a friendly and inclusive organisational culture.

Application process:

Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation of not more than 1 A4 page, 2) a CV and 3) a completed task (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark “Head of Communications” in the subject of your email.

Deadline for Application: 30 May 2023

Interviews first round: Second full week of June

Starting date: As soon as possible

The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Please note that we will ask shortlisted candidates to provide two references.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying.

Task to be submitted:

As EEB Head of Communication, you are leading our communication around the need for a European Green Deal 2 in the run to the European election in spring 2024 and beyond. Please provide the outline of a communication plan to launch and communicate the EEB’s vision of ‘A Pact for Our Common Future – Towards a European Green Deal 2’. You may cover these questions in no more than 2 A4 pages: