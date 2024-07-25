The EEB is recruiting a new lead for its highly successful and influential circular economy team. The successful candidate will be an experienced policy expert in circular economy and possess skills in people and team management. They are motivated to manage a team of 8 staff members, provide strategic direction and lead successful campaigns as well as the team’s fundraising efforts.

With preferably 12 years of experience focusing on environmental policy, in particular the development and implementation of circular economy policies, including project management, and preferably 5 years of experience in leading teams, they will manage the EEB’s largest policy team. Specific expertise in product policy (e.g. ecodesign and ecolabelling) and waste policy is sought after. A proven track record of fundraising with philanthropic organisations and institutional donors is required.

The successful candidate will feel comfortable designing and implementing campaigns with various partners within and outside the civil society and NGO community, is keen on representing the EEB towards high-level policymakers and external stakeholders, and has experience working with membership-based organisations.

While the EEB’s work on Circular Economy has been focusing on rolling out progressive European policies, the Head of CE should be open to also work with the team at international level and explore how to best adapt policy to fit different socio-economic and political situations.

The work consists of:

Management of the circular economy team – ensure the effective management of the CE team. This involves leading team meetings, recruitment, staff supervision, feedback, support and annual performance reviews. The Head of CE will directly line manage several staff members (the internal set-up of the team will be re-organised together with the successful candidate; the management will be shared with the Deputy Policy Manager and other senior members of the team).

– ensure the effective management of the CE team. This involves leading team meetings, recruitment, staff supervision, feedback, support and annual performance reviews. The Head of CE will directly line manage several staff members (the internal set-up of the team will be re-organised together with the successful candidate; the management will be shared with the Deputy Policy Manager and other senior members of the team). Strategic leadership – ensure that the CE team, as part of the EEB’s Strategy Hub and Policy Division, contributes to the EEB’s Long-Term Strategy, and provide strategic guidance in close exchange with other policy teams and the EEB’s leadership around Circular Economy.

– ensure that the CE team, as part of the EEB’s Strategy Hub and Policy Division, contributes to the EEB’s Long-Term Strategy, and provide strategic guidance in close exchange with other policy teams and the EEB’s leadership around Circular Economy. Expertise and advocacy – retain up-to-date knowledge and intelligence on circular economy policies to inform the EEB’s positions on key files. Draft position papers and communications where necessary or supervise team members in doing so. Lead influential advocacy campaigns. Note: specific expertise on product and waste policy is highly desirable. Provide oversight to the teams’ policy work in its strategic areas of work (waste, buildings, textiles, vehicles, packaging, eco-design/ESPR, etc.)

– retain up-to-date knowledge and intelligence on circular economy policies to inform the EEB’s positions on key files. Draft position papers and communications where necessary or supervise team members in doing so. Lead influential advocacy campaigns. Note: specific expertise on product and waste policy is highly desirable. Provide oversight to the teams’ policy work in its strategic areas of work (waste, buildings, textiles, vehicles, packaging, eco-design/ESPR, etc.) Project management – ensure the success of the team’s major grants and projects with support from team members in charge of project management. Build good relationships with funders and ensure successful delivery of quality deliverables and reporting on time and budget with support from other project managers in the team.

– ensure the success of the team’s major grants and projects with support from team members in charge of project management. Build good relationships with funders and ensure successful delivery of quality deliverables and reporting on time and budget with support from other project managers in the team. Represent the team within the organisation – ensure the team is represented in the horizontal activities of the organisation including relations with the EEB’s members. Co-manage the EEB’s circular economy working group. Collaborate with other EEB teams on chemicals, agriculture, industry and climate, etc.

– ensure the team is represented in the horizontal activities of the organisation including relations with the EEB’s members. Co-manage the EEB’s circular economy working group. Collaborate with other EEB teams on chemicals, agriculture, industry and climate, etc. External representation – represent the EEB at events and high-level meetings when they relate to circular economy policies. Reinforce our network and partnership on CE and join multi-organisations/multi-stakeholders initiatives as deemed appropriate. Be a spokesperson for the press with support from dedicated communications officers. Participate in high-level expert groups (e.g. OECD, UN and European Commission).

represent the EEB at events and high-level meetings when they relate to circular economy policies. Reinforce our network and partnership on CE and join multi-organisations/multi-stakeholders initiatives as deemed appropriate. Be a spokesperson for the press with support from dedicated communications officers. Participate in high-level expert groups (e.g. OECD, UN and European Commission). Fundraising and grant management – Lead and execute fundraising activities to help to build long term stability in the circular economy team by maintaining existing and securing new potential funding opportunities. Exploring new types of funders or partners for projects with support from senior staff members in the team and the EEB’s Fundraising Team.

Qualities and experience:

Have a relevant degree (e.g., environmental sciences or European affairs, additional work experience may be accepted in lieu of this);

Have ideally 12 years of work experience with EU and/or national and/or international environmental policy, in particular circular economy, waste and/or another related environmental field, including analysis and formulation of policy and the management of projects;

Have preferably 5 years of experience in successfully leading teams with a minimum of two direct reports; having led larger teams is an asset;

Have a sound grasp of the operation of EU institutions and EU environmental law and a good understanding of key elements of EU environmental legislative processes;

A track record of successfully fundraising with philanthropic and/or institutional donors;

Be capable of understanding and presenting, in written and oral form, key scientific, economic, policy and legal dimensions of a topic;

Have excellent communications and networking skills, feel confident to take the floor at public events and with media, also at high-level;

Be experienced in facilitating multi-stakeholder groups and integrating various point of views (e.g., different stakeholders, various economic actors along value chains);

Experience in civil society organisations, particularly in membership-based organisations, is considered an asset;

Be able to speak and write English fluently, with fluency in other EU languages being considered an asset;

Be available to work from the EEB’s Brussels office for at least 2-3 days a week;

Subscribe to the EEB’s values.

Candidates with less years of experience may be considered where they demonstrate a high level of motivation and very relevant work experience. They may be offered the position as “Policy Manager Circular Economy” with the potential of promotion to “Head of Circular Economy” depending on performance and seniority.

The EEB offers:

A permanent contract for a fulltime position;

A monthly pre-tax salary starting from EUR 4968 with a higher starting salary depending on the level of experience[1];

A package with various salary and non-salary benefits (holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme (with different elements including 6% on your gross salary), luncheon vouchers, teleworking allowance, transport allowance, extra-legal holidays and increasing number of extra holidays with years in the organisation, mobile phone subscription, travel insurance for work and private purposes etc.);

Possibility to work from home 2-3 days a week and temporarily from other EU countries, depending on individual circumstances and work requirements;

A dynamic, friendly, flexible working environment at a purpose-driven organisation.

[1] A higher salary could be considered for candidates with higher levels of experience. Please check our salary scale.

How to apply:

Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation, 2) a comprehensive CV and 3) a completed questionnaire (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Please clearly mark: “Head of Circular Economy” in the subject of your application.

Questionnaire for Head of Circular Economy:

Please note that candidates may use AI tools to search for information but not to write answers to the questions. If we detect arguments or text blocks which have been generated by AI tool, your application may be rejected. We are interested in genuine perspectives and original ideas.

Please answer the following questions:

What are the biggest challenges to reduce resource use and achieve progress towards a genuine circular economy? (max. 400 words)

What do you see as the EEB’s role in the Circular Economy policy discussions? (max. 400 words)

Please fill in the SWOT table below providing an overview of the EEB circular economy team as it enters the new EU political cycle? (Base your analysis on your experience and desktop research and ensure it does not exceed 300 words)

Location: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels

Deadline for Application: Sunday 15 September

Interviews first round: Between 1-3 October (online)

Interviews second round: Between 15-17 October (in presence– EEB offices)

Starting date: To be discussed (at the latest beginning 2025)

Please note that we will ask shortlisted candidates to provide two references.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates. Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying.