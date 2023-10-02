The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.
We are seeking an Executive Coordinator to work with the Secretary General, Deputy Secretary General and the Senior Management Team to help ensure effective management of a growing EEB (currently approximately 85 staff).
The successful candidate will have preferably at least three years’ experience in supporting management and be motivated by environmental and climate issues, with a personal commitment to the work we do.
The work consists of:
Qualities and experiences required for post:
EEB offers:
[1] A higher salary could be considered for candidates with higher levels of experience. Please check our salary scale.
Application process:
Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation, 2) a comprehensive CV and 3) a completed questionnaire (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “Executive Coordinator 2023” in the subject of your email.
Questionnaire for Executive Coordinator post
Please answer the following questions (max 300 words per question):
Location: The Executive Coordinator will be based in the EEB headquarters in Brussels. We offer Belgian contracts under Belgian law. The candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails a structural teleworking scheme (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position). The Executive Coordinator will work under the supervision of the Director of Membership and Development and in close cooperation with the Secretary General, Deputy Secretary General, other EEB Directors and colleagues.
Publication vacancy announcement: Monday 2 October 2023
Deadline for Application: Monday 23 October 2023
Interviews first round: 6-10 November 2023, online
Interviews second round: 20-30 November 2023, EEB offices, Brussels
Starting date: As soon as feasible and no later than January 2024
We expect there to be two rounds of interviews but reserve the right to have an additional round if necessary to help select the right candidate.
Please note that we will ask shortlisted candidates to provide two references.
The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates. Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.
Due to limited staff resources and number of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying.