The European Environmental Bureau, a network of 180 environmental citizens’ organisations, is recruiting for a new Executive Coordinator.

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

We are seeking an Executive Coordinator to work with the Secretary General, Deputy Secretary General and the Senior Management Team to help ensure effective management of a growing EEB (currently approximately 85 staff).

The successful candidate will have preferably at least three years’ experience in supporting management and be motivated by environmental and climate issues, with a personal commitment to the work we do.

The work consists of:



Providing administrative support and assistance to the Secretary General and on occasions the Deputy Secretary General: Performing office and administrative tasks including drafting letters, memos, invoices, reports, and other documents as well as dealing with reimbursement requests; Arranging travel and accommodation; Scheduling and potentially attending EEB internal meetings, taking notes and recording minutes, where appropriate; Managing the public-facing Secretary General-inbox and managing the Secretary General’s calendar, assisting the Secretary General with preparation for meetings scheduled; Receiving incoming communications, invitations and memos etc. addressed to the Secretary General, reviewing contents, determining importance, and summarising and/or distributing contents to appropriate staff; Performing additional duties as assigned by the Secretary General.



Supporting the Senior Management Team (SMT) and the coordination of the Green10 secretariat: Scheduling and preparing agendas for biweekly SMT meetings together with the Secretary General, following up on outstanding points and ensuring high-quality minutes are taken and archived; Liaising with SMT members and other colleagues/tasks forces on key commitments to ensure that deadlines are kept and the EEB advances on its commitments; Contributing to drafting documents and letters, soliciting inputs and comments and finalising; Scheduling and preparing agendas for monthly staff meetings and biweekly internal coordination (so called Strategy Hub) meetings together with the Secretary General, following up on outstanding points and ensuring high-quality minutes are taken and archived; Acting as the Coordinator of the Green10 secretariat (subject to the agreement of the Green10 members – a representative will be present during the second-round interview) – meetings, agendas, reports, coordination of input to joint letters, mailings to decision-makers on behalf of the Green10.



Performing other related duties as assigned and agreed.

Qualities and experiences required for post:

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English; fluency in other widely used European languages an asset;

Excellent organisational skills and attention to detail;

Excellent time management skills with a proven ability to meet deadlines;

Ability to function well in a high-paced, dynamic and at times stressful environment;

A willingness to be flexible regarding working hours, particularly around AGMs, board meetings and major events;

Extensive knowledge of office administration, office management procedures, and recordkeeping systems;

Extremely proficient with Microsoft Office Suite or similar software with the ability to learn new or updated software;

Preferably a minimum of three years’ experience in management support in an organisation of similar size;

Experience in producing high quality output as well as providing quality control;

Subscribes to the EEB’s values.

EEB offers:

An open-ended contract with a gross monthly salary in the indicative range of €2865 – €3502[1] (negotiable according to experience) coupled with various benefits (holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme, luncheon vouchers, work from home indemnity);

A dynamic, friendly, flexible international working environment;

EEB has a time recuperation policy to balance needs for flexibility;

A worthy cause to work for.

[1] A higher salary could be considered for candidates with higher levels of experience. Please check our salary scale.

Application process:

Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation, 2) a comprehensive CV and 3) a completed questionnaire (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org. Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark: “Executive Coordinator 2023” in the subject of your email.

Questionnaire for Executive Coordinator post

Please answer the following questions (max 300 words per question):

What do you believe is the main added value an executive coordinator will bring to an organisation such as EEB? Please describe a situation where you faced several conflicting scheduling calls on your or a colleagues’ agenda and how you solved the situation? What do you think are the essential steps to ensure a successful series of regular high-level management meetings?

Location: The Executive Coordinator will be based in the EEB headquarters in Brussels. We offer Belgian contracts under Belgian law. The candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails a structural teleworking scheme (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position). The Executive Coordinator will work under the supervision of the Director of Membership and Development and in close cooperation with the Secretary General, Deputy Secretary General, other EEB Directors and colleagues.

Publication vacancy announcement: Monday 2 October 2023

Deadline for Application: Monday 23 October 2023

Interviews first round: 6-10 November 2023, online

Interviews second round: 20-30 November 2023, EEB offices, Brussels

Starting date: As soon as feasible and no later than January 2024

We expect there to be two rounds of interviews but reserve the right to have an additional round if necessary to help select the right candidate.

Please note that we will ask shortlisted candidates to provide two references.

The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates. Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.

Due to limited staff resources and number of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying.