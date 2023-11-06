The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking to recruit an Events Assistant (CIP internship) to work closely with colleagues in all stages of the “event life cycle’’. We are looking for a highly motivated and enthusiastic person, eager to learn and contribute to the EEB’s work. The position will be a 6-month to up to one-year paid internship contract (convention d’immersion professionnelle) based in the EEB office in Brussels.

Events Assistant will support Senior Events Coordinator with her current duties:

Searching and visiting new potential venues. Negotiating and collecting offers for events.

Managing and overseeing events on the day of the event, including setting up registration desk, welcoming delegates, liaising with caterer through the day, coordinating with technicians needs and presentations, overseeing events happenings and acting quickly to resolve problems, etc.

Setting up the meeting room and preparing materials for working group meetings and events: badges, booklets, agendas, list of participants, etc.

Setting up and overseeing webinars and participation during online and hybrid events.

Keeping the events related online pages up to date.

Managing database.

Promoting and preparing visual materials for events.

Implementing the EEB’s environmental and sustainability policy.

Qualities and experiences required for post:

Fluent in English (written and oral)

Knowledge of French will be an asset

University degree or studies in event management, business administration, management or any other relevant studies an asset

Ability to work both autonomously and in a team

Ability to communicate in a multicultural environment

Capability to prioritise and work with several projects at the same time

Ability to take own initiatives in different situations

Strong analytical and organisational skills

Having a strong people-oriented approach

Prepared and able to work in a dynamic working environment.

Interest in working in an environmental organisation

Subscribes to the EEB’s values.

The EEB offers:

A six-month up to one-year contract with a monthly net salary of approximately €1,150 (convention d’immersion professionnelle) coupled with various benefits: transport costs reimbursement, luncheon vouchers, working from home indemnity

An opportunity to learn more about the functioning of a non-governmental organization and EU environmental policies

A stimulating, international work environment

An opportunity to work for a worthy cause.

Application process:

The candidate should submit via email a CV and answers to the questionnaire below. Please save the application as a pdf or docx file with the following file name: “Lastname.Firstname.EventsAssistant2023” and send it (i.e. CV and answers to the questions) to: personnel@eeb.org before 23 November 2023. It is not necessary to include a cover letter.

Questionnaire:

Please answer all three following questions (not more than 200 words per question):

How would your education and experience contribute to the smooth preparation of events in the hybrid era? Why do you wish to work for an international NGO? Do you think being an independent worker or a team player is more important as an events assistant? Why?

Important for CIP applicants: To determine your eligibility, in your email, please confirm that you have not been employed on a ‘convention d’immersion professionnelle’ (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not currently enrolled in a university.

Only applications that include both components (CV and questionnaire) and the above-mentioned confirmation will be considered.

Place: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking scheme (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position).

Deadline for Application: 23 November 2023

Interviews first round: 5- 6 December 2023 online

Proposed starting date: January 2024

Note: Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will be contacted.

The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.

Before applying, please read our recruitment privacy statement.