The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is looking to recruit an Events Assistant (CIP internship) to work closely with colleagues in all stages of the “event life cycle’’. We are looking for a highly motivated and enthusiastic person, eager to learn and contribute to the EEB’s work. The position will be a 6-month to up to one-year paid internship contract (convention d’immersion professionnelle) based in the EEB office in Brussels.
Events Assistant will support Senior Events Coordinator with her current duties:
Qualities and experiences required for post:
The EEB offers:
Application process:
The candidate should submit via email a CV and answers to the questionnaire below. Please save the application as a pdf or docx file with the following file name: “Lastname.Firstname.EventsAssistant2023” and send it (i.e. CV and answers to the questions) to: personnel@eeb.org before 23 November 2023. It is not necessary to include a cover letter.
Questionnaire:
Please answer all three following questions (not more than 200 words per question):
Important for CIP applicants: To determine your eligibility, in your email, please confirm that you have not been employed on a ‘convention d’immersion professionnelle’ (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not currently enrolled in a university.
Only applications that include both components (CV and questionnaire) and the above-mentioned confirmation will be considered.
Place: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking scheme (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position).
Deadline for Application: 23 November 2023
Interviews first round: 5- 6 December 2023 online
Proposed starting date: January 2024
Note: Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will be contacted.
The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates.
Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.
Before applying, please read our recruitment privacy statement.