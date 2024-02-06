The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on a very large range of environmental, health, climate and social justice issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.
About the offer:
You know how important this year’s European elections are for our/your future and you are interested in joining the largest environmental civil society network in Europe as it gears up for these Elections? You are enthusiastic about supporting our work to ensure citizens’ mobilisation for this year’s Elections is high and that their knowledge about the EU and the environment/Climate is accurate when voting? You are keen to ensure that our national members get the right level of support in combatting disinformation ahead of the elections?
If your answer is yes to all of these, the European Environmental Bureau (EEB) may have the perfect opportunity for you!
The Opportunity
We are seeking a project assistant (CIP – convention d’immersion professionnelle), based at our Brussels office, to be working closely with our Director of Nature, Health and Environment (currently coordinating our work on the elections) and our Head of Communications. This role implies close collaboration with our partners organisations (WWF EPO, BirdLife Europe, CAN EU and Transport and Environment) as well as our national members and our events and membership team.
As a project assistant for the European elections, you will have the chance to support our efforts and the ones of our EU partners in mobilising our national members around several activities we have developed ahead of the elections and in securing their public engagement. You will support us in organising the several gatherings and campaign calls with our members, and doing so you will have the chance to discover the dynamic of the work between Brussels and national countries and discover the national contexts and challenges our members are faced with in the context of these elections. As our elections work has a strong communication component you will be involved in expanding our presence on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, in working with influencers and youth movements.
About you
We are looking for a motivated, and well organised person who thrives in a fast-paced, multicultural environment and can collaborate effectively with colleagues from various backgrounds and other organisations.
Tasks:
Skills, Qualifications and Other Requirements:
The EEB offers:
Application process:
Please send your CV, a short cover letter explaining your motivation to apply for this position to personnel@eeb.org by 12 February 2024. The subject line of your email must clearly state: ‘European Elections project assistant’.
Important for CIP applicants: To determine your eligibility, in your email, please confirm that you have not been employed on a ‘convention d’immersion professionnelle’ (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not currently enrolled in a university.
Location: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position).
Deadline for Application: 12 February 2024
Interviews first round: 19 and 20 February 2024
Starting date: 2nd week of March
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates. Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying.