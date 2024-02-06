The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on a very large range of environmental, health, climate and social justice issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

About the offer:

You know how important this year’s European elections are for our/your future and you are interested in joining the largest environmental civil society network in Europe as it gears up for these Elections? You are enthusiastic about supporting our work to ensure citizens’ mobilisation for this year’s Elections is high and that their knowledge about the EU and the environment/Climate is accurate when voting? You are keen to ensure that our national members get the right level of support in combatting disinformation ahead of the elections?

If your answer is yes to all of these, the European Environmental Bureau (EEB) may have the perfect opportunity for you!

The Opportunity

We are seeking a project assistant (CIP – convention d’immersion professionnelle), based at our Brussels office, to be working closely with our Director of Nature, Health and Environment (currently coordinating our work on the elections) and our Head of Communications. This role implies close collaboration with our partners organisations (WWF EPO, BirdLife Europe, CAN EU and Transport and Environment) as well as our national members and our events and membership team.

As a project assistant for the European elections, you will have the chance to support our efforts and the ones of our EU partners in mobilising our national members around several activities we have developed ahead of the elections and in securing their public engagement. You will support us in organising the several gatherings and campaign calls with our members, and doing so you will have the chance to discover the dynamic of the work between Brussels and national countries and discover the national contexts and challenges our members are faced with in the context of these elections. As our elections work has a strong communication component you will be involved in expanding our presence on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, in working with influencers and youth movements.

About you

We are looking for a motivated, and well organised person who thrives in a fast-paced, multicultural environment and can collaborate effectively with colleagues from various backgrounds and other organisations.

Tasks:

Support the daily coordination with our EU partners around our European Elections joint activities and plans

Keep an eye on Elections results projections and polls as well as other relevant information such as parties’ manifestoes development and contribute to the regular update emails shared with our national members

Support the various activities planned in our partnership with youth movements

Support the organisation of major gathering/workshops in Brussels with our national members and the monthly campaign calls

Support the development of the activities (online and offline) planned with our partners and members before and after the elections

Support the internal coordination of the EEB as regards European Elections relating activities and initiatives

Support the preparation of our various relevant meetings with our funder on the EU elections.

Skills, Qualifications and Other Requirements:

Degree or equivalent in a relevant field (e.g., EU policies, political science, etc.), or a degree in another field combined with practical experience, for instance, as a volunteer, student job, or related project work

Proficiency in written and spoken English, another language is an asset

Strong interest in environmental and/or social causes as well as in EU politics

Strong organisational skills that can adapt to fast-paced enviornements

Working knowledge of Microsoft Office, particularly PowerPoint and Word

Self-motivated and team-oriented

Subscribe to the EEB’s values.

The EEB offers:

A 6-month up to 12-month contract – “convention d’immersion professionnelle”, with a monthly net salary of approximately €1,150, coupled with various benefits: transport costs reimbursement, luncheon vouchers, working from home indemnity

An opportunity to work on a key milestone for EU’s future environmental and climate agenda while gaining insights into EU decision-making and the operations of an environmental non-governmental organisation in Brussels and its partners

The chance to contribute to our cause.

Application process:

Please send your CV, a short cover letter explaining your motivation to apply for this position to personnel@eeb.org by 12 February 2024. The subject line of your email must clearly state: ‘European Elections project assistant’.

Important for CIP applicants: To determine your eligibility, in your email, please confirm that you have not been employed on a ‘convention d’immersion professionnelle’ (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not currently enrolled in a university.

Location: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position).

Deadline for Application: 12 February 2024

Interviews first round: 19 and 20 February 2024

Starting date: 2nd week of March

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates. Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.

