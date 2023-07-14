Environmental Justice for Roma Communities – 10 October – Cluj

at
Categories
Tags

Environmental Justice for Roma Communities

10 October, 12:00 – 17:30 CET

UBB University – Cluj, Romania

 

More information about the event will follow soon.

10 October

WHERE

Cluj

For more information, please contact our Events Coordinator.

©2023 EEB | Privacy Policy | Recruitment Privacy Statement
gdpr-image
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. By using this website you agree to our Data Protection Policy.
Read more