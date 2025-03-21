EEB Feedback to the Call for Evidence on the Evaluation of the Cosmetic Products Regulation

The European Environmental Bureau, supported by the Zero Mercury Working Groupii appreciates
the opportunity to provide evidence on the evaluation of the Cosmetics Products Regulation (CPR).
The CPR has played a crucial role in ensuring a high level of consumer safety, notably by keeping the
most harmful substances out of cosmetics, becoming a reference at global level. While there may be
several elements of concern, this input refers mainly to the application of the ban of mercury and its
compounds in cosmetics, the digital transition, and mercury related exemptions.

