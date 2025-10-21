Who we are

#HandsOffNature (also operate under the name #ItsOurNature) is a campaign targeting stakeholders/actors at many levels: policy-makers, media and citizens. This is an NGO-led movement, steered by a Brussels coalition (Birdlife Europe, ClientEarth, European Environmental Bureau and WWF EPO) but consisting of many organisations around Europe.

We are working together and with partners to push back against deregulation attempts in Europe that are watering down vital environmental laws.

Our context

The EU is undergoing a rapid deregulation push, driven by industrial, conservative, and far-right forces, threatening key environmental laws under the European Green Deal. This includes crucial nature policies such as the Habitats Directive, Nature Restoration Law, Water Framework Directive, and the EU Deforestation Regulation.

Hostile narratives are gaining ground, often framing environmental laws as a barrier to economic or social progress. Additionally, the same media and politicians also blatantly and falsely frame civil society as powerful and untransparent lobbies pushing environmental agenda under the command of the EU Commission. These show a clear pattern of targeted disinformation to weaken both the legal framework and civil society supporting the EU environmental policy, pushing false narratives and curtailing democratic participation on matters that directly impact human livelihood.

In response, our coalition has launched a campaign to defend strong environmental protections and shift the public narrative on regulation.

To succeed, we need to go beyond the usual NGO and green media audiences and engage broader segments, particularly in persuadable and influential mainstream digital media spaces. We are commissioning digital media research to better understand how deregulation and disinformation narratives are structured, spread, and received – both at the EU level and in key member states. We also need developed framing and strategies to effectively reach audiences beyond our traditional allies.

For more information on the tender, click here.

Date of publication of tender: 21 October2025

Deadline: 11 November 2025

Please email your proposal to tenders@eeb.org and in CC bich.dao@eeb.org and christian.skrivervik@eeb.org.

The deliverables should be presentable to the Hands Off Nature by February 2025.

Budget: between 30,000-50.000 euros, incl. 21% VAT. Please include budget breakdown in your proposal.

The contract will be awarded based on the highest qualifications available under the stipulated rate. We look forward to receiving your proposal.