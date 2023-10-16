The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.
We are seeking a Development Assistant to join our Membership and Development Division to support the Membership and Development Director with the proper implementation of the EEB’s 2022-2024 fundraising strategy as an integral part of the EEB’s overall Long-Term Strategy (LTS) 2020-2030, Operating Grant and annual Work Programmes. In addition, the Development Assistant will support effective knowledge, tool and information management and internal coordination of fundraising matters to help achieve our vision of a better future where people and nature thrive together.
You should have some knowledge about research, proposal development / fundraising matters and a personal commitment to the work we do. We want to interview candidates who care about the environment and already have some knowledge of the donor landscape for European NGOs.
The Development Assistant will support:
Development
Fundraising
Qualities and experience:
Qualifications:
Skills and Competencies:
The EEB offers:
Application process:
The candidate should submit via email a letter of motivation, a CV in English, and reply to the question below. Please save the application as a pdf or docx file with the following file name: “Lastname.Firstname.DevelopmentAssistant” and send it to: personnel@eeb.org by the given deadline.
In the email, please confirm that you have not been employed on a convention d’immersion professionnelle (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not currently enrolled at a university.
Questionnaire for the post of “Development Assistant”:
Please answer the following questions:
(max. 500 words for both questions)
Location: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position).
Publication vacancy announcement: Monday 16 October 2023
Deadline for Application: Monday 6 November 2023
Interviews first round: Thursday – Friday 16-17 November 2023 online
Interviews second round: Second round of interviews is TBC. If deemed necessary,
they will be held Thursday – Friday 23-24 November 2023, at the EEB offices in Brussels
Starting date: Beginning of 2024, at earliest convenience
The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates. Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
Please note that we will ask shortlisted candidates to provide two references.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying.