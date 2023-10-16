The European Environmental Bureau, a network of 180 environmental citizens’ organisations, is recruiting for a new Development Assistant (CIP internship).

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on such a broad range of issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.

We are seeking a Development Assistant to join our Membership and Development Division to support the Membership and Development Director with the proper implementation of the EEB’s 2022-2024 fundraising strategy as an integral part of the EEB’s overall Long-Term Strategy (LTS) 2020-2030, Operating Grant and annual Work Programmes. In addition, the Development Assistant will support effective knowledge, tool and information management and internal coordination of fundraising matters to help achieve our vision of a better future where people and nature thrive together.

You should have some knowledge about research, proposal development / fundraising matters and a personal commitment to the work we do. We want to interview candidates who care about the environment and already have some knowledge of the donor landscape for European NGOs.

The Development Assistant will support:

Development

Help with monitoring, evaluating, learning, specifically: Supporting proper implementation and further development of the internal project management guide and improve internal processes for monitoring, evaluating and learning from projects;

Support maintaining Databases, specifically: Tracking project proposals and grant applications in the project tracker; Collecting, inputting and maintaining donor and project information databases;

Support implementation of the EEB Project and Finance Management Software Tools, specifically: Supporting the internal task force in charge of putting in place new project and finance management tools; Supporting smooth migration of project tracker and its data into new tool and general transition to the new project and finance management tool; Supporting the fundraising and donor outreach to secure additional funding for the tool;

Assist with partner, member and donor relations, specifically: Keeping donor information on the EEB website up to date; Supporting the work to further develop and keep the donor database up to date for management of relationships with donors; Helping to strengthen relationships with member organisations.



Fundraising

Help with: Researching funding opportunities and intelligence gathering on the fundraising landscape and other topics of relevance; Identifying and assessing funding opportunities relevant to EEB organisational priorities; Providing the fundraising team with regular information updates on funding opportunities; Proposal development, when needed; Encouraging joint projects across EEB teams and EEB members; Application, monitoring and reporting process of our EU LIFE Programme operating grant; Drafting of our annual Work Programmes and the donor outreach exercise linked to it once published; Supporting the internal fundraising team (scheduling meetings, agendas, reports); Preparing presentation materials for training sessions and donor pitches; Working effectively with all EEB teams to support fundraising matters across the EEB and to offer ideas for improvement or change in all operational areas;

Participate in external meetings as required.

Qualities and experience:

Qualifications:

A relevant degree in development or environmental field; European studies or similar;

Strong interest in and sound knowledge of research, proposal development/ fundraising matters;

Experience working for a civil society, membership or other purpose-driven organisation will be considered as an asset;

Experience in database management (familiarity with Salesforce is an asset);

Skills and Competencies:

Interest in and good knowledge of EU politics and processes as well as environmental and sustainability matters;

Ability to plan, prioritise and manage the workload and a flexible and positive approach to problem solving;

Excellent organisational skills;

Excellent research skills and ability to present technical information in a simplified form;

Knowledge in Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (MEL) tools and working with logframes or similar concepts is an asset;

Good writing, communication and presentation skills;

Good team player;

Competence with standard Office software;

Flexibility around working times as necessary;

High level of written and spoken English (native speaker or equivalent); knowledge of other widely spoken European languages an asset;

Subscribes to the EEB’s values.

The EEB offers:

A 6-month up to 12-month contract – “convention d’immersion professionnelle” paid around 1150€ net/month coupled with various benefits: transport costs reimbursement, luncheon vouchers, working from home indemnity;

The chance to learn about EU decision-making and about the functioning of an environmental non-governmental organisation;

A stimulating, international work environment;

An opportunity to work for a worthy cause.

Application process:

The candidate should submit via email a letter of motivation, a CV in English, and reply to the question below. Please save the application as a pdf or docx file with the following file name: “Lastname.Firstname.DevelopmentAssistant” and send it to: personnel@eeb.org by the given deadline.

In the email, please confirm that you have not been employed on a convention d’immersion professionnelle (CIP) contract in the past and that you are not currently enrolled at a university.

Questionnaire for the post of “Development Assistant”:

Please answer the following questions:

Please give some examples of websites and/or tools that you would use to look for funding opportunities that you believe are relevant to the EEB. Could you give some examples of what you think are common fundraising challenges for NGOs?

(max. 500 words for both questions)

Location: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position).

Publication vacancy announcement: Monday 16 October 2023

Deadline for Application: Monday 6 November 2023

Interviews first round: Thursday – Friday 16-17 November 2023 online

Interviews second round: Second round of interviews is TBC. If deemed necessary,

they will be held Thursday – Friday 23-24 November 2023, at the EEB offices in Brussels

Starting date: Beginning of 2024, at earliest convenience

The EEB is an equal-opportunities and family-friendly employer. We encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates. Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of applications anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

Please note that we will ask shortlisted candidates to provide two references.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying.