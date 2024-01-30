The position will be part of the Zero Pollution Industry (ZPI) team in the EEB’s policy Division.

The successful candidate will support the Head of Zero Pollution Industry in the overall team management and lead a +2 persons team. This is an exciting role with both the opportunity to engage in policy and advocacy work around a Zero Pollution Industry combined with team and project management tasks. Depending on whether the successful candidate comes with line management experience, we will offer the position at the level of Policy Manager, or at level of a Deputy Policy Manager whose role can grow towards the next level with more management experience.

Next to team management support, the main policy related tasks relate to the implementation of the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED), the review of Best Available Techniques Reference Documents (BREFs) (notably the Large Volume Inorganic Chemicals and Surface Treatment of Metals and Plastics) and related policies on decarbonisation of the chemicals sector. The successful candidate will work closely with the whole Zero Pollution Industry team, a leading group of civil society experts on the theme.

The work consists of:

Management / team developments aspects under the responsibility of the Head of ZPI

• Support the Head of ZPI in managing a team of +5 staff as to planning of projects, resources allocation, quality control of deliverables and tracking of progress, and line manage a smaller team of +2 staff;

• Organisation and attendance to the weekly industry team meetings;

• In close collaboration with the Head of ZPI, coordinate the annual performance review;

• Support the Head of ZPI in ensuring team and staff professional development, notably by liaising with training policy of the EEB;

• Engaging with EEB members and partners on the EEB ZPI strategy and work programme, under the supervision of the Head of ZPI;

• Supporting the Head of ZPI in fundraising and grant reporting activities.

Policy / thematic aspects

• Supporting work under the review of Best Available Techniques Reference Documents (BREFs), in in a short term with focus on LVIC BREF and lesser extent STM BREF, active data gathering and research on BAT information with focus on decarbonisation, liaison with stakeholders involved;

• Generating reports or technical briefings in relation to decarbonisation of the chemicals industry and engage in the Safe and Sustainable by Design (SSbD) initiative in collaboration with Chemicals and Communications teams;

• Representing the EEB in relevant meetings or events, EEB advocacy issues identified;

• Providing support to the work of the ZPI e.g. organising webinars / working group meetings or horizontal EEB documents;

• Maintaining intelligence on Industrial and Zero Pollution policies;

• Developing and adapting an advocacy strategy on Zero Pollution, including engaging with EU institutions, coalition building with various stakeholders, co-developing campaigning materials, creating and seizing media opportunities in collaboration with Communications team.

Qualities and experiences required for this post:

The (Deputy) Policy Manager will need to demonstrate skills for team organisation, project management, good planning and motivation skills to make sure projects are delivered on in timely and effective manner. A pro-active effort sharing and solution-oriented mindset is desired.

The person should be able to grasp and contribute in meaningful way to technical discussions and demonstrate knowledge about decarbonisation of chemicals industry and issues related to sustainable chemicals. Ideally the person should be able to carry out research in an independent manner and be able to present this information clearly in high level meetings.

The candidate should have an appetite for the development of an advocacy strategy on Zero Pollution / Sustainable Industry in EU.

A: Essential criteria

Ideally 7+ years of relevant work experience with at least three years of experience in the field of industrial chemicals and/or industry decarbonisation;

First experiences with line management, team management or coordination for the Deputy Policy Manager level, or at least four 4 of experience with team management and project planning for the Policy Manager level;

Good people skills, empathy and conflict resolution skills;

Analytical skills, ability to analyse and understand technically complex information on decarbonisation of energy intensive industries;

Ability to conduct research independently;

Experience with EU or national level advocacy work;

Speak and write English fluently, experience and confidence in public speaking and presenting arguments to various audiences;

Be well organized and able to work independently as well as part of a team;

Subscribe to the EEB’s values.

B: Non-essential, but considered an asset

A good understanding of the environment policy work and concept behind best available techniques, climate protection, green chemistry;

Experience with industrial sectors covered by this post (energy intensive industries);

Good ability to present, in written and oral form, key technical dimensions of relevant topics;

Ability in other EU languages, besides English;

Experience in defining and implementing advocacy strategy/campaigns on sustainability issues;

Experience with project management tools and measurement, learning and evaluation systems;

Experience in fundraising.

What we offer

A permanent contract for a full-time position;

A monthly pre-tax salary starting from EUR 4221 for Policy Manager and EUR 3716 for Deputy Policy Manager with a higher starting salary depending on the level of experience[1];

A package with various salary and non-salary benefits (holiday bonus, 13th month, pension scheme (with different elements including 6% on your gross salary), luncheon vouchers, teleworking allowance, transport allowance, extra-legal holidays and increasing number of extra holidays with years in the organisation, mobile phone subscription, travel insurance for work and private purposes etc.);

Possibility to work from home and temporarily from other EU countries, depending on individual circumstances and work requirements;

A dynamic, friendly, flexible working environment at a purpose-driven organisation.

[1] A higher salary could be considered for candidates with higher levels of experience. Please check our salary scale.

How to apply:

Applications consisting of 1) a letter of motivation, 2) a comprehensive CV and 3) a completed questionnaire (see below) should be sent to personnel@eeb.org.

Only applications comprising these three elements will be considered. Please clearly mark “(Deputy) Policy Manager Zero Pollution Industry” in the subject of your email.

Questionnaire for candidates for this post, please provide brief responses to the following three questions (max 15 lines per question):

What do you consider as essential success factors and required tools / approaches for team management and project successful implementation? What do you consider as being the main drivers and options available for decarbonisation of chemicals industry? Please present your answer as a SWOT analysis with maximum five priority points for each box (Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats) Do you see opportunities for accelerating the transition to sustainable chemicals through the safe and sustainable by design initiative at chemicals manufacturing sites, if so, how?

Location: As our contracts fall under Belgian law, the candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working most of the time from our office in Brussels

Deadline for Application: 23 February 2024

Interviews: end of February

Starting date: Ideally as from Mid-March/April 2024

Please note that we will ask shortlisted candidates to provide two references.

Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.

The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates. Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.

Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying.