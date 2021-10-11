Data centres: Can the Cloud be climate neutral?- 26 October – Online

Join the discussion and have your say on the environmental impact of data centres

How much energy does it take to stream an episode of Money Heist? Probably, more than you think. And Netflix is just one of the many data-intensive online services that we use every day. By 2030, data centres will represent 3.2% of the EU’s total electricity demand.

Limiting the environmental impact of data centres will require ambitious action. It will not be easy. Data centres are essential infrastructure, right at the intersection between two highly prioritised policy areas: the digital and the energy transition.

The nature of the industry, with its range of business models and scales and the complexity of their operations, makes designing policy difficult. As a result, the industry is still largely self-regulated regarding energy efficiency.

Join our online event and participate in a discussion with youth activists, representatives of EU institutions and politicians, as well as researchers and environmental NGOs.

This discussion is part of the EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW), a month-long series of activities to build a secure energy future for Europe. It brings together public authorities, private companies, NGOs and consumers to promote initiatives to save energy and move towards renewables for clean, secure and efficient power.

Programme

Introductory remarks by: Carolina Koronen, Programme Manager, ECOS – Environmental Coalition on Standards

Keynote speech by Fatin Boualite, Circular Economy Working Group Member – Digitalisation, Generation Climate Europe

Panel discussion with:

Kim van Sparrentak , Member of the European Parliament

, Member of the European Parliament Manuel Mateo Goyet, Deputy Head of Unit for Cloud and Software at DG CONNECT, European Commission

Deputy Head of Unit for Cloud and Software at DG CONNECT, European Commission Tor-Björn Minde, Head of ICE datacenter unit, RISE Research Institutes of Sweden

Head of ICE datacenter unit, RISE Research Institutes of Sweden Fatin Boualite, Circular Economy Working Group Member – Digitalisation, Generation Climate Europe

Moderated by Dave Keating

Date and time

26 October 2021, 14h00 – 15h30