Echoing a call by the Czec supported by the Ministers from Bulgaria, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Luxemburg and Spain at the Environment Council today [1], the European Environmental Bureau warns that people‘s health and environment will take a hit if the current budget cuts proposed in the European Commission’s draft EU 2028–2034 multiannual financial framework are approved.

“We are slashing the budget for our own life support. Europe’s future depends on strong environmental rules and investment in nature – weaken them, and we weaken our own access to clean water, fresh air, disaster protection and other necessities for survival. The Commission’s very own analysis concluded that every euro invested in nature restoration can generate long-term economic benefits of €8 to €38”, said Sergiy Moroz, Policy Manager for Nature at the European Environmental Bureau.

The European Environment Agency’s latest flagship report [2] warns that Europe remains far off track on its environmental and climate targets – from soil to water to biodiversity – posing serious risks to Europe’s stability and security.

According to the 2025 Environmental Implementation Review [3], Europe currently invests barely half of what is needed to protect biodiversity and soil health. Even the flagship Nature Restoration Regulation faces a large funding gap: the Czech Ministry of the Environment cites unpublished European Commission estimates of €11.8–13.1 billion per year required for its implementation until 2030 [1]. Environmental ministers have also highlighted that “lack of funding and human resources has considerably hampered the implementation of water legislation across sectors”, in their conclusions on the Water Resilience Strategy [4].

Despite this, the European Commission has yet to clarify where the necessary public funding will come from, while promoting untested private financing schemes such as nature credits [5]. At the same time, it proposes cuts to climate and nature funding and an end to biodiversity tracking – measures that risk weakening accountability and undermining Europe’s environmental, public health and security objectives.

ministers [6] to make the next EU long term budget a genuine investment in climate and nature, with 50% for environmental priorities and at least 10% for biodiversity as well as ensure dedicated and adequately resourced budget line for LIFE actions. The NGO also urges the Commission to publish without delay the overdue report on financing the Nature Restoration Regulation.

[3] According to the 2025 Environmental Implementation Review, Europe currently invests around €27.5 billion a year in biodiversity, leaving an annual shortfall of €37.4 billion to meet the €65 billion needed for biodiversity and soil health.

