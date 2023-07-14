Connecting Europe: Exploring Europe’s delivering a decarbonised future – Webinar – 12 October – Online

Connecting Europe: Exploring Europe’s delivering a decarbonised future

12 October, 14:00 – 16:00 CET

Increasing the share of renewable energy in our energy system means expanding, improving and modernising the electricity grid. Interconnectors – which are cross-border, high-voltage cables that link national electricity grids – allow electricity to flow freely across the continent according to supply and demand patterns and in response to price signals. They are therefore essential for integrating the variable output of wind and solar in a cost-effective way.

This online session – the second appointment of the “Connecting Energies” training series for European civil society, organised by the Renewables Grid Initiative (RGI) – will delve deeper into the European Commission’s role in selecting and co-financing grid expansion. Participants will gain insights into how these policy frameworks can create a European grid that delivers on the promises of the Paris Agreement, and will have the opportunity to exchange with policy and energy modelling experts on the tools available for civil society to push for a more interconnected electricity system.