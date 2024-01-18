The European Environmental Bureau is the largest and most inclusive European network of environmental citizens’ groups – and the only one that works on a very large range of environmental, health, climate and social justice issues. We advocate for progressive policies to create a better environment in the European Union and beyond.
We are looking for a talented and committed Communications Officer (Biodiversity) who will be based at the EEB office in Brussels and be part a dynamic communications team. The Communications Officer will report directly to EEB’s Policy Manager for Biodiversity and Water and will be thematically anchored in the Biodiversity, Water and Soil Team. We want to interview candidates who are a creative, resourceful, and self-motivated, with excellent communications and interpersonal skills, eager to help build a better future for people and nature, and to promote stronger laws and policy coherence. The successful candidate should be able to clearly communicate conceptual topics and make them relatable to different audiences.
Key Responsibilities
Content development
Digital communications
Following the framework provided by the communications’ team’s digital communications lead, support our work by:
Press
Other
Support policy colleagues working on agriculture achieve their objectives, you will:
Skills, experience, and other requirements
What we offer
[1] A higher salary could be considered for candidates with higher levels of experience. Please check our salary scale.
Application process:
Please send your CV, a cover letter explaining your motivation to apply for this position and the responses to the two tasks below to personnel@eeb.org by 11 February 2024. The subject line of your email must clearly state: ‘Communications Officer (Biodiversity)’.
Tasks
Location: We offer Belgian contracts under Belgian law. The candidate must commit to being officially registered in Belgium and working partially from our office in Brussels. This currently entails structural teleworking scheme (with at least 1 day in the office per week depending on the position) and will work as part of the EEB’s Communication Team, under the supervision of the EEB Policy Manager for Biodiversity and Water and in close cooperation with other EEB Officers.
Deadline for Application: 11 February 2024
Interviews first round: middle of February
Starting date: as soon as feasible
Please note that we will ask shortlisted candidates to provide two references.
Due to limited staff resources and numbers of CVs anticipated, only candidates selected for interviews will receive a reply.
The EEB is an equal-opportunities employer. We respect our employees’ private life, including where they are taking up care roles. We strive to be an inclusive organisation and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates. Please have a look at our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Policy.
Please read our recruitment privacy statement before applying.